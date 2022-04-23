Chowan Soil and Water Conservation District recently held its annual Soil and Water Conservation Poster Contest.
Participants came from both fifth grade in D.F. Walker Elementary School and sixth grade in Chowan Middle School.
Each year, Celeste W. Maus with the Chowan Soil and Water Conservation District’s office sends the state contest theme and information accompanied by developed resources, lesson plans, activities and links to support the specific grade’s goals and objectives.
The 2021-2022 contest theme was “Soil and Water....Yours For Life.”
Fifth grade teachers, Stacey Banks and Autumn Harrell, presented the contest to their fifth grade science students. Around 60 students participated.
Timothy Shepherd won first place and Skylar Biggs won second place.
Sixth grade teacher, John Reinhold, presented the contest to all sixth grade science students. Around 70 students participated.
Cindy Frazier won first place and Bennett White and Leah Navarro tied for second place.
These students, along with their parents, their teacher and their school administrator were invited to attend the Albemarle Awards Luncheon held March 31.
The luncheon honored all first and second place winners in the Albemarle District (Chowan, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Camden and Currituck counties).
In addition, the first place winners competed in the Regional/Area Contest.
Timothy Shepherd (fifth grade) won third place in the region for fifth grade posters. Cindy Frazier won first place in the region for sixth grade posters.
As first place winner of the Regional/Area sixth grade contest, Cindy Frazier’s poster will be sent to Raleigh where it will be entered and judged on the state level.
In addition, bookmarks are scheduled to be made from both the fifth and sixth grade first place winners.
The Chowan Soil and Water Conservation District plans to distribute the created bookmarks at the school libraries as well as at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library during National Soil Stewardship Week (April 24-May 1).
For more information about upcoming contests and educational programs, please contact the Chowan Soil and Water Conservation District at (252) 482-4127 — ext. 3.