At their May 11 meeting, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR was thrilled to present an academic scholarship to John A. Holmes High School graduating senior Aliah Spencer.
The North Carolina State Daughters of the American Revolution Cordon Street Endowment Gift Scholarship is a combination of three scholarship funds previously known as the Deane Van Landingham Cordon Fund, the Margaret Berry Street Fund, and the NCSDAR Student Scholarship Gift Fund.
The NCSDAR Cordon Street Endowment Gift Scholarship is granted to students entering or enrolled in academically accredited technical schools, community colleges, or universities.
There are two scholarships available to North Carolina students each year. The application is made to the N.C. State DAR Scholarship Chairman accompanied by an application, a letter of reference from a DAR chapter, a teacher, and all official school documents and extra-curricular activities are included. Each scholarship awarded will be presented to an accredited school in the student’s name, should they be enrolled.
In her opening remarks, Chapter Regent Sandra Sperry noted that, “I am thrilled to introduce you to our first-time ever state scholarship winner. As far as our records, recollections and memories go, Aliah Spencer is the first student to bring such an honor to our chapter by winning a state-sponsored scholarship. Aliah is here today with her mother, Mia Peterson Spencer and we all warmly welcome both of them.”
Sperry went on to read part of the chapter recommendation for Aliah that was sent in for her.
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR is pleased to recommend Aliah Spencer, a senior at John A. Holmes High School.
“A review of Ms. Spencer’s academic records indicates that she is ranked number one in her class. She also takes extra online classes at North Carolina School of Science and Math, and she attended the Governor’s School in summer 2021 and the North Carolina School of Science and Math Summer Ventures in 2020,” she said.
“Ms. Spencer will receive her Associate of Arts degree from College of the Albemarle in May prior to her June 2022 high school graduation. Her extracurricular activities are numerous. To name a few, she is involved in volleyball, the Herren/Project Purple Club and was elected Public Information Officer through the Student Government Association at COA,” she continued.
Sperry continued, praising Spencer.
“She has volunteered generously in the Edenton community,” she said. “In a letter to me she indicated that even through the COVID restrictions, she always found a way to volunteer. Her favorite activities were the Food Pantry and adopting Salvation Army angels. She made care bags for 4-H and volunteered with Junior Fairboard.”
Regent Sperry concluded by saying, “Because DAR is passionate about educating the youth of America by, among other things, providing scholarships, I am thrilled to introduce you to Aliah Spencer.”
Spencer was presented a certificate from the North Carolina Society Daughters of the American Revolution and gifts from the chapter; her scholarship award has been sent to East Carolina University.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Women 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, are eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Chapter Registrar Debbie Spence – 252-221-4295, dspencezoo@hotmail.com or Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592; 39btaylor@gmail.com for additional information.