If you feel like your green thumb isn’t quite ready for a vegetable garden this summer, consider growing herbs instead. Anytime is a great time to plant herbs. There are easy to grow, annual herbs like basil, parsley and dill and perennial herbs like fennel, oregano, rosemary and thyme that can add interest to the landscape as well as your kitchen! Because herbs grow well in containers and in the ground, and most herbs are easy to start from seed, you can grow herbs easily at home. Follow these tips:
- Make sure the soil is well drained. Whether in a container, or in the ground, herbs do not like wet feet.
- Provide at least 6 hours of sun each day. Coriander, dill, chamomile and mint can tolerate light to part shade.
- Inspect regularly for pests. Herbs have few pests associated with them other than hungry butterfly caterpillars. Aphids and mites can sometimes cause problems, but can usually be controlled with a strong blast of water from the hose. Caterpillars can be relocated to a sacrificial plant.
Herbs can be harvested year round. Pinching off flower buds will encourage the flavor in leaves, but the flowers can be allowed to develop for ornamental interest.
Avoid heavy fertilizer. Other than a splash of water during a dry spell, herbs don’t need much to thrive.
For more information about growing herbs in the home garden, contact Katy Shook at 252-482-6585 or kgshook@ncsu.edu.