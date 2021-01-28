Sprouting seeds is like watching magic unfold in slow motion; all you need is a seed, a little water and sprinkle on the time (not thyme). The seeds swell into plump little packages and, voila, a root explodes out, followed by a shoot.
Don’t have packets of seeds around your house? No worries.
Just look around: Do you have dried beans in your pantry? Or could you harvest a few from fruits or vegetables you have on hand? If not, what about stepping outside to see if you can find seeds in flowers or weeds?
Start by taking a damp paper towel and fold it in half.
Put your seeds on the paper towel and slide them into a plastic baggie.
Check every day to see how the seed changes.
How long does it take for a seed to germinate?
Do they all germinate at the same time?
Once the seeds have sprouted leaves, gently tuck them into a pot filled with soil and watch them grow.
(Don’t have a pot? Check your recycling bin. Are there plastic containers you could decorate? They will work just fine!)