The Albemarle Master Gardeners’ Spring Garden Show, which will be held Saturday, April 30, will offer a variety of gardening-related, as well as not-so-typical, vendors and subjects for visitors to enjoy after a three-year hiatus created by the pandemic.
Returning vendors include Frank Miglorie’s Sound Shore Pottery, presenting a battery of nature-themed utilitarian items, and Elizabeth Gurganus’s Elizabeth Designs, with her popular handmade purses and aprons.
Local nurseries include Halsey’s Nurser & Garden Center from Edenton, Sunshine Nursery (Marshall Bateman) and Indiantown Farms from Shawboro. Mansfield’s Daylilies of Hertford will feature their specialty, as well.
Several vendors, including Verdant Vittles, Myco Surplus and Patchwork Microgreens will offer do-it-yourself and ready-to-harvest nutrition projects and kits. And of course, the local Master Gardeners will offer a variety of starter and mature plants on their Plant Table.
The fantasy world will be well represented by Vickie’s Fairy Villages and All Season Gnomes and by Fairy Godmother Arts – Lorri Glennon returns with a variety of fabric artwork/collage creations and beaded jewelry pieces which are fascinating to the eye. These artisans will be joined by James Fowler and his stained glass and garden gnome fabrications, including panels, light fixtures and suncatchers, all using the Tiffany method.
Another new participant this year, Just Believe, will be presented by Barbara Hendrickson, and the name is fitting. This artist creates novelty Santas which can be customized by special order. Santas on hand for purchase will include gardeners, golfers, fishermen and farmers – all are signed and dated, with beards of wool, and no two are identical. These promise to be a popular item.
Alvin Overton (‘Bout Thyme in downtown Hertford) will be manning the kitchen at the Rec Center to feed any hungry mouths and Master Gardeners who bake, in addition to gardening, will provide a full range of baked goodies for purchase. Outdoors, J&J Kettle Corn from South Mills will be tempting all those who are visiting the Show.
In addition to all these vendors, the Garden Show will offer its Children’s Corner and several other vendors. There’s something for everyone.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at the Perquimans County Recreation Center.