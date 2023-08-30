Stallings scholarship

Reagan Stallings, (center) who graduated from John A. Holmes High School in June, recently was awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the Edenton Cotton Mill Museum of History, Inc. Board of Directors. Stallings, shown here with her parents, Sharon (left) and Lindsey Stallings, is attending East Carolina University this fall.

 Photo courtesy State Employees Credit Union

A descendant of Edenton residents who worked at the Edenton Cotton Mill and lived in the mill village has been awarded a $1,000 college scholarship by the Edenton Cotton Mill Museum of History, Inc. Board of Directors.

This year’s Cotton Mill Museum of History Scholarship recipient is Reagan Lynn Stallings, a 2023 John A. Holmes High School graduate who is attending East Carolina University this fall.

  