Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Tonight
Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming NE and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Early Thursday morning until Friday Evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the
following areas, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck.
* WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected due to the combination of a cold front
and Idalia. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Reagan Stallings, (center) who graduated from John A. Holmes High School in June, recently was awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the Edenton Cotton Mill Museum of History, Inc. Board of Directors. Stallings, shown here with her parents, Sharon (left) and Lindsey Stallings, is attending East Carolina University this fall.
A descendant of Edenton residents who worked at the Edenton Cotton Mill and lived in the mill village has been awarded a $1,000 college scholarship by the Edenton Cotton Mill Museum of History, Inc. Board of Directors.
This year’s Cotton Mill Museum of History Scholarship recipient is Reagan Lynn Stallings, a 2023 John A. Holmes High School graduate who is attending East Carolina University this fall.