Making your own ice cream is one of those family traditions that you can carry on or start new with your own family. You can pick up an electric ice cream maker at your local hardware store for about $20 or use a hand crank old fashion style. If you have a kitchen aid there is also an attachment you can buy to make ice cream. Or you can try a no churn style recipe like the one in this article.
Nutritional content of ice cream is not all bad. The following nutrition information is provided by the USDA for a 1/2 cup serving (66g) of vanilla ice cream.
- Calories: 137
- Fat: 7.3g
- Sodium: 53mg
- Carbohydrates: 16g
- Fiber: 0.5g
- Sugars: 14g
- Protein: 2.3g
Ice cream is delicious, but it is a high-calorie, high fat food. Most nutritionists would describe ice cream calories as “empty calories.” So, does that mean you can’t eat ice cream at all? Of course not. But you should enjoy the treat in moderation and be mindful of the fat and calories in ice cream when you indulge. Keep portion size in mind. Why? Because the calories in a bowl of ice cream might be very different than what is indicated on the label. A serving of ice cream is about 1/2 cup or 100 grams. Most of us heap more than that into a bowl. You can use small bowls rather than large ones to keep your portions in check.
Dairy is included in a healthy diet according to the US Dairy Council.
Did you know that real cow’s milk contains a powerful punch of nutrients? Milk contains essential nutrients like high-quality protein, calcium, vitamin D and more. These nutrients help our bodies thrive. For example:
- Protein helps build and repair muscle tissue.
- Calcium, phosphorus and vitamin D help build and maintain strong bones and teeth.
- Vitamin A helps keep skin and eyes healthy.
- Milk also contains B vitamins, which can help your body convert food into fuel. Eat ice cream in moderation, keep your portions in check and enjoy this summer time family tradition.
Cottage Cheese and Fruit Blender Ice Cream
Ingredients
1 1/2
- cups frozen fruit such as berries or mango chunks
1/2
- cup frozen banana (about 1 small banana), diced
- 1 cup cottage cheese (fat level of choice)
- 1 tablespoons honey
- 2-3 leaves fresh basil or mint (optional)
Instructions
Combine frozen fruit in a food processor or high-speed blender and process until the mixture resembles a thick puree.
Add the cottage cheese, honey and herbs (if using) and continue to puree until the mixture is thick and smooth.
For soft-serve-style ice cream, serve immediately with an additional sprig of fresh herbs, if desired. Alternately, the ice cream can be frozen into a loaf pan for hard-scoop ice cream or frozen into molds for popsicles.
Tip: For scoopable ice cream, allow loaf pan to thaw in the refrigerator for 2 hours before serving.