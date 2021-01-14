Starting Point Child Development Center, 1891 Ocean Highway South, Edenton, opened on Monday.
The daycare, near the Chowan and Perquimans border, will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Director Michelle Rhodes has worked in early childhood education for eight years. Assistant Director Robin Verspoor has over 35 years experience in early childhood care.
The center has several employment opportunities.
Starting Point is a ministry of Open Door Church, in Edenton.
For information, call 252-368-1745 or visit the website, https://www.startingpoint.academy/ .