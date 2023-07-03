...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 109 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern,
south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Jean Kuchta, a member of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, hands out American flags to a family entering Historic Hicks Field for the Edenton Steamers' home game Sunday night.
EDENTON — It was a patriotic night at Historic Hicks Field Sunday night as not only was it fireworks night but also Military Appreciation Night.
With the help of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the Steamers welcomed both active-duty military service personal and military veterans to the ballpark for a free night of baseball and postgame fireworks.