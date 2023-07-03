DAR handing out flags Steamers game

Jean Kuchta, a member of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, hands out American flags to a family entering Historic Hicks Field for the Edenton Steamers' home game Sunday night.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

EDENTON — It was a patriotic night at Historic Hicks Field Sunday night as not only was it fireworks night but also Military Appreciation Night.

With the help of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the Steamers welcomed both active-duty military service personal and military veterans to the ballpark for a free night of baseball and postgame fireworks.

  