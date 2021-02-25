After Chowan Herald published its recent story about the Cheapside fire and the damage discovered at 325 S. Broad St., the staff received a Facebook message about another building that was damaged in the 1893 blaze.
Kim Ringeisen owns 405 S. Broad St., the former home of the Watering Can and Sugar Bears.
“I liked the article about the fire at Cheapside,” he wrote. “In fact, once we started our renovations at 405 S. Broad, we found burn scars on the bricks and ceiling rafters as well! We actually decided to make these part of our overall design, so today you can see the charred wood on the ceiling, the the bricks are scorched from the street upward along the stairs. The fire vented out of the back window, we were not able to find any record of the fire, so we are assuming it was during this time frame and covered until we renovated.”
The upstairs space is now an AirBnB, “where folks can stay and see the past events on the bricks and ceiling. Our little town is very interesting with a unique history!”
Edenton Construction did the renovation work on Ringeisen’s building.