Stracciatella Gelato

INGREDIENTS
- 4 cups whole milk
- 3/4 cup + 2 tablespoons heavy cream
- 3 tablespoons cornstarch
- Pinch fine sea salt
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1 vanilla bean split, and seeds scraped out, or 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste, or 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 3.5 ounces chocolate, finely chopped, divided
- 1 teaspoon coconut oil
PREPARATION
- In a large pot scald the milk and cream to 150 degrees F.
- Meanwhile in a large bowl whisk together the cornstarch, salt, and white sugar.
- Slowly add the hot milk mixture to the dry ingredients with a ladle, whisking constantly to combine.
- Add the combined mixture back into the pot. Over medium low heat stir the mixture constantly until thickened and 170 degrees F. Remove from heat, pour into a large bowl, and cool mixture to room temperature.
- Once cooled stir in the vanilla. Cover with plastic wrap on the top of the mixture and refrigerate 6-8 hours, or place in freezer 2 hours.
- Once the mixture is thoroughly chilled, add to an ice cream maker and follow appliance directions to create gelato.
- When the gelato is nearly finished churning, combine 2 ounces of chocolate and coconut oil in a small microwave-safe bowl. Melt on a low setting in microwave. Pour or spoon the melted chocolate into the churning gelato to create chocolate swirls. Add remaining chopped chocolate while the gelato is still churning. Serve immediately.
- Store leftover gelato in an airtight container and freeze. Best eaten within 2 days.