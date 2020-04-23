Makes 10-12
Filling
INGREDIENTS
1 cup strawberries, sliced
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
half a lemon, zested
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 egg, beaten (for egg wash)
Extra sugar for sprinkling
1 recipe pie dough, or 1 package prepared pie dough, or prepared puff pastry
PREPARATION
While pie dough is resting, preheat oven to 375. Place parchment paper on a sheet pan and set aside.
Gently combine chopped strawberries, sugar, vanilla, lemon zest, and cornstarch in a bowl and set aside.
On a floured surface roll dough to about ¼ inch thick. Using a 3-inch biscuit cutter, cut out as many dough rounds as possible. Place rounds on prepared sheet pan. Reforming the dough into a ball, repeat the process. Extra dough can be refrigerated or frozen.
Fill each pie round with 1-2 tablespoons of filling, not overfilling.
Take one side of the dough and pull it over the filling. Use a fork to crimp the edges together. With a sharp knife cut air vents on top of the pie. Repeat until all pies are completed. Chill for 20 minutes.
Brush each pie with egg wash. Sprinkle with white sugar.
Bake for 20-30 minutes or until pie is golden brown. Let cool slightly. Sprinkle with powdered sugar, icing, ice cream, or whipped cream.
Note: The pies are best the day of baking, but they can be stored in airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days. They can also be frozen for up to 6 months.