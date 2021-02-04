Employed as a waitress, Brianna Jones was scraping by with the tips she made from working four to five nights a week. But she had dreams of something more.
The Greene County resident enrolled in classes at Lenoir Community College with hopes of entering into the radiography program. During the admissions process, she completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid but discovered she was ineligible to receive a Pell Grant.
Fortunately, she found help from another source: the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act adult program.
A news release from the college said the program, offered through the NCWorks Career Center, was established to assist adults and dislocated workers with retraining and obtaining employment.
It offers a mix of employment, training and job placement services. Participants may access individual training accounts to assist with tuition, fees, books, supplies and accident insurance.
WIOA supplied Jones with the uniforms needed for the various clinical sites she would visit. Her WIOA counselor assisted her in finding an externship at Vidant Medical Center as a student radiologic technician, with a chance of it turning into full-time employment upon graduation.
Jones suffered from narcolepsy, which made focusing for extended periods of time difficult due to exhaustion. Her WIOA counselor supplied her with supplemental study information to ensure her success.
“I am forever grateful for the WIOA program and the staff at LCC for guiding me in the right direction and helping me stay on top of my studies in the program,” Jones said.
The journey was not easy. Jones endured hardships in her personal life that began to affect her grades, the news release said. She realized she needed to reduce the hours at her waitressing job so that she could focus on her studies and her externship. She was working 16 hours every other weekend at the hospital as well as picking up shifts whenever asked.
In March of 2020, COVID-19 affected Jones’ hours at clinical sites and reduced her hours at work. She was worried she would not meet her required clinical hours needed to graduate in May. But LCC began to run mock clinical sites so the students would be able to meet their requirements for the state exam and obtain their license.
Jones completed the program despite the obstacles, graduating with a 3.0 grade point average. WIOA covered the cost of her American Registry of Radiologic Technologists exam, and she was able to pass and obtain her license.
She accepted a full-time position while continuing her externship at Vidant. In August, Jones’ externship helped her land a full-time position as a vascular interventional tech at Vidant.
“With the help of Mrs. Ika Grant, paying for school was no longer a worry and that allowed me to focus more on school, which ultimately led to graduation and landing a job exactly where I wanted to be. Without WIOA, there is no doubt I wouldn’t have been able to finish school,” she said.
“The WIOA program helped me to worry less about tuition cost so that I was able to apply myself fully to my studies,” Jones said. “I would encourage anyone who is looking to further their education but unable to cover the cost to reach out to the WIOA program at Lenoir Community College, it truly changed my life.”
For more information on the program, contact Samara Taft, director of WIOA Title I Programs/ NCWorks Career Center manager, at sltaft27@lenoircc.edu or 527-6223, Ext. 111.