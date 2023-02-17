Punxsutawney Phil may have experienced a shadow this month, but so did some of Chowan Middle School’s best and brightest as they participated in a job shadowing with local businesses.
Nine CMS students joined forces with the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce businesses in a collaboration befitting Groundhog Day.
Their purpose? To see what an average morning was like for numerous professions, from veterinary work to the arts.
“The Edenton-Chowan Schools Career and Technical Education Program has made the expansion of work-based learning a priority in the current strategic plan,” said ECPS CTE Director Josh Davenport. “These focused efforts have led to an increase in student internship placements among students at John A. Holmes High School.”
Davenport went on to say that the work and collaboration with local business partners created a buzz in the community that led to expanding these efforts to “provide even more transforming experiences for students and stakeholders alike.”
“Groundhog Job Shadow Day was a tradition for Chowan Middle School students in Edenton-Chowan Schools for many years,” Davenport said. “ECPS was pleased to reimagine this event in cooperation with several community partners.
“Today’s ‘Groundhog Job Shadow’ event provided nine eighth grade students with the opportunity to spend the better part of the day shadowing local professionals working in various careers,” he added.
In December and January, eighth graders at CMS were given the opportunity to apply for the transforming experience and complete a small research project to learn more about their career of interest.
After successfully completing their projects, students were placed with business partners and explored careers in Nursing, Veterinary Science, Health Science, Visual Arts and Commercial Truck Driving.
“Students and their Job Shadow sponsors were then treated to an awards lunch at The Herringbone restaurant in downtown Edenton, through a grant obtained by the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce,” Davenport said. “Special thanks to our partners at the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, ECU Health Chowan Hospital, Chowan Animal Hospital, King Street Marketplace and College of the Albemarle Edenton-Chowan Campus.”
Chamber Director Susan Creed was also excited to see the event return and was thankful for the participation.
“We were thrilled to bring back Groundhog Job Shadow Day with Chowan Middle School. I am very appreciative for the work that Brittany Palmer and Josh Davenport put into making this day a success, and especially for our business partners who so graciously agreed to show the students what a day looks like in their line of work,” Creed told the Chowan Herald. “We surely couldn’t offer the students this opportunity without them.”
Creed also thanked Apex Clean Energy for the grant that allowed the Groundhog Job Shadow Day to celebrate the students over lunch.
Patrick Dablow, who owns King Street Marketplace, said his student got to observe firsthand the process and technique behind his paintings, as well as the in-house distribution that comes with running a business from home.
He later said it was a great experience for the students in the community.
“Giving our students exposure to jobs and career options that exist in our community is one way your Chamber is helping to form a better workforce for the future,” Creed added. “If your business is interested in getting involved, please give me a call. We’d love to help connect you.”
Students that successfully completed the Groundhog Job Shadowing Experience are as follows:
- Abby Brinkley: King Street Marketplace;
- Camira Riddick: ECU Chowan Hospital;
- Brockasia Faircloth: ECU Chowan Hospital;
- John Hines: Chowan Animal Hospital;
- Daniella Gomez-Garcia: Chowan Animal Hospital;
- Zahanna James: Chowan Animal Hospital;
- Nashel Jones: ECU Chowan Hospital;
- Nodie Dillard: ECU Chowan Hospital; and
- Dantrail McAllister: College of the Albemarle Tractor-Trailer Driver Training.