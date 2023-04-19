The local chapter of the U.S. Submarine Veterans will dedicate its Silent Service Memorial Bench on the Edenton waterfront next weekend.

The dedication ceremony for the bench, which is made of heavy granite, will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m., just in front of the Penelope Barker House. The event is free and open to the public.

