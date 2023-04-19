The local chapter of the U.S. Submarine Veterans will dedicate its Silent Service Memorial Bench on the Edenton waterfront next weekend.
The dedication ceremony for the bench, which is made of heavy granite, will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m., just in front of the Penelope Barker House. The event is free and open to the public.
Installed just last month, the bench pays tribute to those who died while serving as a submariner in the U.S. Navy, dubbed the “Silent Service.”
Mark Thesier, a member of the Albemarle Base Chapter of the U.S. Submarine Veterans and owner of Edenton Bay Cruises, helped spearhead the bench project, bringing it before Town Council last year.
After council signed off on the idea, the Albemarle Base Chapter launched a fundraising effort that led to the bench’s purchase.
“This has all come out wonderful for us,” Thesier said.
The bench will soon be surrounded by a brick walkway and a 25-foot tall flagpole will rise nearby. The small park is expected to be accessible to all.
The new phase of the project will be completed courtesy of Todd Watson, who has been working with the submarine veterans on a bricklaying plan.
“We are very happy to have Todd’s talent,” Thesier told Edenton officials last month.
Thesier says he also hopes to lobby Town Council to agree to install a tree next to the memorial in the coming months. He said the tree one day could provide shade to someone sitting on a “hot bench” in the summertime.
The Albemarle Base Chapter is already receiving positive reviews for the memorial bench, he said.
“The North Carolina and South Carolina district of the (U.S. Submarine Veterans) told us we had the best-looking memorial that they have seen in the whole district,” Thesier said recently. “That was really great feedback for us.”
For more information about the bench, the mission of the U.S. Submarine Veterans, or the dedication ceremony, contact Thesier at LTLDO2002@yahoo.com.