Wednesday nights were a big night this summer at the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry. On Aug. 19, the Children’s Summer Nutrition Program completed its fourth year of providing food assistance to the youth of Chowan County. Sixty-one families from our community with 144 children were provided supplemental food over the summer.
The program, which began in 2016, was originally conceived to help children who are recipients of food aid during the school year continue to receive supplemental food during the summer. Approximately 30% of school age children in Chowan County live in food insecure homes, meaning that future sources of food cannot be identified. This is especially challenging during the summer months when school lunch and the Book Bag Buddies program are suspended.
The program provides child friendly, nutritious, supplemental food to families in our community while school is out for the summer. The food served for the Children’s Summer Nutrition Program consists of things kids can make on their own – juice boxes, fruit cups, cereal with boxed milk, peanut butter and jelly with bread, hot dogs and buns, cans of pasta and stew, and containers of macaroni and cheese. Often times, fresh produce like apples, oranges and watermelon were given out.
Karen Harrington, Programs Director for the Food Pantry, said that about 90% of the families served by the CSNP are single mothers, grandmothers and other family members who have taken children in for the summer.
Unlike past years, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring created many obstacles in preparing for the summer program – flyers and information could not be provided to school counselors and parents before schools were shut down, food shortages were emerging, as were wary volunteers. New safety procedures, including a drive-up food distribution, were implemented to keep everyone safe. All of these obstacles were overcome by a small group of dedicated staff and volunteers.
Programs like this one would not be possible without the generous support of others. In particular, the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry would like to thank the Louise Oriole Burevitch Endowment Fund for their generous support. Proceeds from this grant were used in part to fund the 2019/2020 Book Bag Buddies and 2020 Children’s Summer Nutrition Programs. Louise Oriole Burevitch was a noted Wilmington philanthropist who loved “kids and critters”. Together with food donations received from several generous several private donors and Food Lion, the Pantry shelves were filled.
As summer comes to a close, the start of the new school year brings the start of the Book Bag Buddies program on September 11th. The Book Bag Buddies program provides weekend meals to children of food insecure families in Chowan County through the county school system. In prior years, meals were distributed directly to Chowan Middle, D.F. Walker and White Oak Elementary Schools. This year, due to coronavirus and school scheduling changes, some meals will be distributed to the schools and others will be distributed at the Food Pantry upon receipt of a meal voucher. If you are interested in volunteering at the Food Pantry, register online at: http://www.edenton-chowanpantry.org/volunteer.php