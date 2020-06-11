This is the week when we get to see our patrons again. Yay. Again bear with us as we work through all the newness of providing library services “In the Time of Cholera” after “100 Years of Solitude.” I had to make a literary pun because we’re a library.
Lee, Destinee and Brandy put together a virtual Summer Reading Program. This is pretty impressive. Our first program will be The Magic of Reading with magician Gary Shelton on Tuesday, June 16. Because these programs are going to be online, there’s a whole new way to participate. The programs will be held at their traditional time of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Here’s how we’re doing it.
Send your email ONCE to bgoodwin@pettigrewlibraries.org the Monday before the first participating program. Include the first name and age of each participant.
Check your email after 5 p.m. on Mondays for a link that will be sent to you to join the program on Tuesday.
Watch the Tuesday online program at 10:30 a.m.
Come to the library to pick up a FREE kit AFTER each program for participants.
Keep log on back of books read for PRIZES.
We’ve sent home reading logs with White Oak and D.F. Walker students. If you want to track your books starting on June 16 and don’t have a reading log – a piece of paper will do. Our website for the Pettigrew Regional Library is pettigrewlibraries.org (no www). You can find a ton of information there as well about Summer Reading throughout our four counties.
Children’s Non-Fiction
- Who Was Ida B. Wells
- Who Was Harvey Milk
Fiction
- 20th Victim – James Patterson
- Big Summer – Jennifer Weiner
- Bombshell – Stuart Woods
- Camino Winds – John Grisham
- Careful What You Click For – Mary B. Morrison
- Credible Threat – J.A. Jance
- The Crystal Cave Trilogy – Susan Wittig Albert
- Devoted – Dean Koontz
- Eagle Station – Dale Brown
- The Final Deception – Heather Graham
- Girls of Summer – Nancy Thayer
- Hideaway – Nora Roberts
- If It Bleeds – Stephen King
- On Ocean Boulevard – Mary Alice Monroe
- Revenge – James Patterson
- Seeking Darkness – Heather Graham
- The Stolen Daughter – ReShonda Tate Billingsley
- Stone Cross – Marc Camerson
- Someone Like You – Karen Kingsbury
- To Wake the Giant – Jeff Shaara
- The Water Keeper – Charles Martin
- A Week at the Shore – Barbara Delinsky
- Wrath of Poseidon – Clive Cussler
Books on CD
- The Storied Life of A.J. Fikrey – Gabrielle Zevin
Large Print
- One Minute Out – Mark Greaney
Non-Fiction
- Whatever It Took – Henry Langrehr