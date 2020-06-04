This summer is going to certainly be interesting.
The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is doing its best to continue our long tradition of the best Summer Reading Program in the state. Lee, Destinee and Brandy have put their heads together to create a nine-week Summer Reading program. Each program will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and will likely be online. This should be, uh, fun? The program kicks off on Tuesday, June 16, with Magician Gary Shelton. We will be giving out free kits to participants to pick up at the library after each event. More details next week!
The theme this year is “Imagine Your Story.” Now if you’d asked me to imagine my story in December 2019 to now – I’d be like “No, I don’t want to live in a dystopian novel.” But here we are.
We’re going to be hosting the programs through Zoom, YouTube, Facebook and whatever online platforms we can wrangle. We’re sending out the schedule and reading logs to DF Walker and White Oak schools this week.
To support our local community, the Friends of the Library will be purchasing $5 gift certificates to the Taylor Theater for participants who read 15 books and 30 books. We are so grateful to the Taylor Theater for its support over the years and hosting Harry Potter movies for free. It’s time to give back as much as we can to this very important community asset.
The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library was blowing up on SnapChat this past weekend due to our brand new Instagram page. And in other exciting online news – we have a YouTube channel. So check us out! Fancy!
Picture Books
- Tomorrow I’ll Be Brave – Jessica Hische
- Roy Digs Dirt – David Shannon
- Shut the Door! – Robert Lopshire & Maria Karipidou
- Summer Song – Kevin Henkes & Laura Dronzek
- You Are Ready! – Eric Carle
Children’s Fiction
- The One and Only Bob – Katherine Applegate
Fiction
- Across the Way – Mary Monroe
- Being Known – Robin Jones Gunn
- The Book of Lost Friends – Lisa Wingate
- Close Up – Amanda Quick
- The Farm Stand – Amy Clipston
- Hit List – Stuart Woods
- Masked Prey – John Sanford
- Miss Julia Knows a Thing or Two – Ann B. Ross
- Redhead by the Side of the Road – Anne Tyler
Books on CD
- Hit List – Stuart Woods
- The Red Lotus – Chris Bohjalian
Non-Fiction
- Gathered Around the Campfire – Melody Carlson
- The Splendid and the Vile – Erik Larson