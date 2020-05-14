There is some information going around on social media about storing dried beans and pasta in canning jars and then putting them in a 250-degree oven for 1 hour to preserve for years.
Debbie Stroud, NC Extension Area Specialized Agent says long-term storage should be done in a cool (which will control for hatching eggs) dry (to prevent moisture invasion) environment.
The food should also be stored in pest-proof containers such as cans, or glass jars, mylar bags are considered the best but they would need to be stored in buckets to protect from larger pests such as rodents.
Pantry pests (bugs) can chew through food storage bags. If eggs do hatch the pests cannot escape (if proper packaging is chosen), spread and damage other food items. Oven canning is dangerous as canning jars and canning lids were not designed for dry processing applications.
Dried beans can be enjoyed all times of the year, but during the summer months those pesky pantry moths can invade. So, make sure to store beans properly.
All dried beans, except lentils and split peas, require soaking in water for rehydration. Typically, 3 cups of water are needed for every 1 cup of dried beans. Allow beans to soak overnight and then rinse them in clean water.
To cook beans, cover rehydrated beans with water in a stock pot. Simmer for 2-4 hours until beans are tender. Once tender they can be spiced and used in cooking recipes. As dried beans age, the seeds become harder. This results in longer rehydration and cooking times. At some point, the beans will no longer rehydrate and in that case must be ground as bean flour. Adding 1 teaspoon of baking soda will also help soften beans during soaking time (Decker, 2011).
Here is a recipe to try that includes beans.
“Med Instead of Meds” Lunch Salad
This is called lunch salad because, yes, you guessed it, it makes a great lunch. Instead of taking tuna, egg, or chicken salad for lunch, which contain mostly meat, you can make this quick lunch salad that incorporates so many more vegetables and grains, and is as satisfying as it is good for you. There are multiple variations but the basic premise is a whole grain – bean – vegetable – and a protein (chicken, tuna, or more beans). Other ways to vary this dish would be to add fruit in place of some of the vegetables.
Lunch Salad
Serves 6
Serving Size: 11⁄4 cups
Prep Time: 25 minutes-1 hours (based on choices)
Cook Time: (depends on grain selected)
Total Time: 25 minutes-1 hour 30 minutes (based on choices)
Ingredients:
Choose 2 CUPS Whole Grain:
Brown rice, Quinoa, Bulgur
Choose 1 CUP Beans:
Garbanzo beans, Pinto beans, Black eyed peas, White beans
Choose THREE Cups of Chopped Vegetables (choose a combination or just one):
Carrots, Cucumbers, Summer squash, Green peppers, Celery,
Onion, Napa cabbage, Broccoli, Cauliflower
Choose a Protein:
6 ounces of grilled chicken,
1 (5 ounce) can of tuna,
1 cup of beans (additional),
3 ounces of nuts (about 1⁄2 cup of almonds or 2⁄3 cup of peanuts),
Dressing:
6 tablespoons olive oil &
6 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
Directions:
1. Mix your selections with olive oil and balsamic vinegar (or vinegar of your choice). 2. Place in 6 individual containers. You are ready for a week (almost) of lunches.
Nutrition Information per Serving:
(Based on quinoa, garbanzo beans, carrots, celery, broccoli, & chicken) Serving Size: 11⁄4 cups
Vegetables: 3⁄4 cup Fruits: 0 cups
Calories: 225 calories Carbohydrates: 19 grams Fiber: 4 grams
Protein: 4 grams Fat: 15 grams Sodium: 76 mg