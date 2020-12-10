Have you heard of the Friends of State Historic Sites, Edenton?
If you are like many, you probably didn’t realize that Edenton has quite a network of groups working together to sponsor and support different historic agencies and buildings in our little Town. The Edenton Historical Commission is best associated with the Penelope Barker House and its wonderful Welcome Center — you can find delightful things in their gift shop. The Cupola House Association has been in existence in some form since 1918 and is dedicated to the protection of the house for which it is named — you might have attended Easels in the Garden there one beautiful spring.
That brings us to the Friends. The Friends of State Historic Sites, Edenton (FOSHSE) exists to support our local State Historic Site. But what does that mean? Perhaps we should start with the Site itself and what it does.
Bob Hopkins, director of Historic Edenton, State Historic Site tells us that our Site is “a historic property operated by the State of North Carolina, Division of Historic Sites under the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.”
In practical terms, this is the agency set up to preserve, maintain, manage and interpret these amazing properties: the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse, the 1886 Roanoke River Lighthouse, the 1800 James Iredell House and associated dependencies, the 1896 Ziegler House/Visitor Center, and most recently, the Golden Frinks “Freedom House.”
Did you catch that? The Site manages FIVE historic structures and their dependencies. Not only that but our wonderful Site staff historically interpret the structures and histories of their related peoples and events. You might have participated in the wonderful Harriet Jacobs Tour or the more recent Civil War to Civil Rights tours. Perhaps you’ve seen school children in the Iredell House gardens watching some of our Site staff demonstrate cloth dying or candle-dipping, or maybe you were lucky and caught the demonstration of black powder weapons on our Courthouse Green?
Hopkins explains, “As the State appropriates funds for the maintenance and care of the properties, utilities and staffing; funding for programming and special events must be raised locally, through admissions, book sales, rentals, donations and via the coordinated efforts of the support group; Friends of State Historic Sites, Edenton.”
You may have admired the recently re-roofed and painted lighthouse, or wondered at the daring painters on the Courthouse spire — the state has recently funded those much-needed maintenance projects. As Friends of the Site, FOSHSE works to build community partnerships that help to fund much of the site programming mentioned above.
How do we do that? Well, of course we are always looking for new Friends, and seek donations from interested individuals and businesses throughout the year, but the “Friends group” as we refer to ourselves, has been able to host many outstanding social events and programs as well! Did you attend Dinner at the Iredell House? Have you witnessed a session of the NC Supreme Court or one of the Naturalization Ceremonies at the 1767 Courthouse? Have you gone on our Ghost Walk or taken your children or grandchildren to have Breakfast with the Easter Bunny? Have you watched 4th of July Fireworks from the Lighthouse or feasted from the Iredell House Groaning Board at Christmas? Some of these events are Friends fundraisers — some are just a means by which to build community support. But all of them evolve from the partnership between the State Historic Site, Edenton and its Friends.
If you’d like to support the Site and its Friends, consider participating in our Holiday Bulb Sale now through Dec. 12. Or, better yet, become a Friend and join with us in celebrating Edenton, its Historic Site, and our special community history. You can find us at the Ziegler House Visitor’s Center, 108 N. Broad St., Edenton, or reach us at 252-482-2637.