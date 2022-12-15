For seniors (55 years and older) who are unemployed and looking for work, The National Council on Aging (NCOA) offers a Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) to assist seniors with employment.

For over 40 years NCOA has assisted mature workers in obtaining temporary paid community service positions within Chowan County and throughout North Carolina.

