...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming
southeast this afternoon, west late tonight, and rough waters
expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
For seniors (55 years and older) who are unemployed and looking for work, The National Council on Aging (NCOA) offers a Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) to assist seniors with employment.
For over 40 years NCOA has assisted mature workers in obtaining temporary paid community service positions within Chowan County and throughout North Carolina.
NCOA SCSEP offers a wide variety of temporary community service training positions at both non-profit and public facilities including hospitals, schools, senior centers, government agencies and libraries.
The Chowan Senior Center actively works with the SCSEP program and is currently seeking seniors who qualify for the program.
“This is a wonderful program that helps both the senior employee and the community,” said Sandra Taylor, Director at the Chowan Senior Center.
Training positions average 20 hours per week and are designed to provide the skills and experiences to obtain future employment outside the program. To participate in SCSEP, you must be age 55 and older, unemployed, and meet financial guidelines.
For more information on qualifying contact SCSEP at 252-210-9621 or call Sandra Taylor at the Chowan Senior Center at 252-482-2242.