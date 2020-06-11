Yesterday I went to the produce stand to buy some fresh produce and they had sweet corn! I love this time of year; Chowan County fresh produce is back. Check out the Farmers Market and local produce stands to get your sweet corn through the month of June. If you want to buy in bulk contact VA Fork Produce and you can buy corn by the crate. Sweet Corn is best eaten fresh but if you would like to enjoy it year-round you can preserve it so that it will keep that sweet flavor.
Sweet corn (Zea mays convar. saccharata var. rugosa) is a variety of maize with a high sugar content. It is a tender annual which likes warm weather. It is picked when immature (milk stage) and eaten as a vegetable, rather than a grain. Since the process of maturation involves converting sugar into starch, sweet corn stores poorly and must be eaten fresh, canned, or frozen before the kernels become tough and starchy.
Corn can be preserved with equally good results by freezing or canning. Corn may also be dried. For best results, can or freeze corn within six hours of harvest. Select tender ears of corn with milky kernels. After husking and removing the silk, trim off the ends of the ears to remove small fibrous kernels. Wash corn before blanching.
Canning CornA few things to keep in mind when pressure canning corn:
- Corn is a low acid food and must be processed in a pressure canner for safety.
- The high starch content in corn causes it to expand during processing. For this reason, pack corn loosely in the jar and allow one-inch headspace.
- Pack cream style corn in only half-pint or pint jars.
- Corn may turn brown during processing because the very high temperature in the pressure canner may cause the sugar in the corn to caramelize. This happens more often with super sweet varieties and when kernels are immature. Processing at pressure higher than necessary increases browning. Browning does not affect the safety of the product.
For more information on pressure canning email or call Mary Morris 252-482-6585 or mary_morris@ncsu.edu
Freezing Corn
Whole kernel and cream style
- Blanch corn 4 minutes; cool ears and cut kernels from the cob as for canning.
- Another way to prepare cream style corn is to cut and scrape the corn from the cob without blanching. Then heat the cut corn in a double boiler, stirring constantly for about 10 minutes or until it thickens. Allow it to cool by placing the pan in ice water before packing and freezing.
- Freeze in moisture-vapor resistant bags or containers.
Corn on the cob
- Blanch 7 minutes for small ears, 9 minutes for medium ears, and 11 minutes for large ears.
- Chill immediately in ice water making sure that cobs are completely cold. If cobs are not cooled completely, they develop a “cobby” taste.
- Freeze in moisture-vapor resistant bags or containers.
- Partially thaw ears of corn before cooking.
Do you have to blanch corn to freeze it? Blanching stops enzyme reactions so that the corn does not continue the ripening process. If you have one of the super sweet varieties and use the unblanched corn within a month after freezing, you may not notice a difference. The longer the corn is in the freezer, the greater the difference in quality. For long-term storage, it is still best to blanch corn.
Storage and Preservation of Freshly Picked Sweet Corn
Field heat can be removed from ears by plunging them into ice-cold water (add a teaspoon each of bleach and lemon juice per gallon of water) for 15 minutes. Drain the ears and store them in the refrigerator (4 to 5 ears to one-gallon plastic bag) until ready to use. The corn of the newer types will remain sweet and fresh for 2 to 3 weeks.
For more information on growing your own sweet corn check out https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/eastern-north-carolina-planting-calendar-for-annual-vegetables-fruits-and-herbs
Locations you can buy sweet corn
- Bunches Produce Stand: 2820 Rocky Hock Rd, Edenton, NC 27932; 252-221-8550
- Edenton Farmers Market: 200 N Broad St, Edenton, NC 27932; 252-209-4792
- VA Fork Produce: (Buy Corn In Bulk) 719 Virginia Rd, Edenton, NC 27932; 252-482-2165