Sweet Potato Biscuits

Makes 7-8
INGREDIENTS
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon allspice
½ teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
1 cup cold mashed sweet potato
1/3-1/2 cup cold heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 tablespoons heavy cream for brushing on top
Sugar for sprinkling on top
PREPARATION
1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, allspice, and nutmeg. Add the cold butter and cut it into the dry ingredients until a crumbly mixture forms. You can do this by hand, with a stand mixer or food processor. Mix in the sweet potato.
3. Stir together the cold cream and vanilla and pour over the flour mixture and stir until just combined. Lightly mix until the dough comes together. Do not overmix.
4. On a lightly floured pastry cloth press and pat out the dough to about 1 ½ to 2-inches thick. Cut out rounds using a sharp, floured biscuit cutter pressing straight down, not twisting. Cut out rounds as close together as possible. Carefully press extra dough together to reform to continue cutting, trying not to overwork the dough.
5. Place the biscuit dough rounds on the prepared sheet pan, about 2 inches apart. Chill the biscuit dough pan in the freezer for 20 minutes before baking, or chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour, or up to 8 hours.
6. Brush the chilled biscuit dough tops with heavy cream. Sprinkle tops with sugar. Bake the biscuits 10 minutes at 425 degrees, rotating once. Turn the oven down to 350 degrees, and bake an additional 10 minutes, or until baked through, again rotating the pan halfway through baking. Cover loosely with foil if browning too much.