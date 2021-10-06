A free community concert will happen at the Waterfront Park here Saturday.
The North Carolina Symphony will present a Concert in the Park at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 featuring the Woodwind Quintet with Susan Zhang and Nick Luby.
The event will be through the musicians of the Symphony and The Concert Truck and will be free for the entire community. The public and families are welcome to attend.
The Concert Truck is a mobile music venue that strengthens communities by redefining the concert experience and making live music more accessible. Luby and Zhang, inspired by their love for music, converted a 16-foot box truck into a fully functioning mobile concert hall complete with lights, sound system and piano.
Founded in 1932, the North Carolina Symphony is a vital and honored component of North Carolina’s cultural life. Each year, its 300 concerts, education programs, and community engagement events are enjoyed by adults and schoolchildren in more than 90 North Carolina counties—in communities large and small, and in concert halls, auditoriums, gymnasiums, restaurants, clubs, and outdoor settings.
The event is planned for the park, which is located at 510 South Broad Street in Edenton.