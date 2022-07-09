Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Tassie Mae Jernigan Nixon, a lifelong resident of Chowan County, was born on May 24, 1922 and celebrated her 100th birthday on May 21, 2022.
She celebrated with approximately 200 family members and friends in attendance at the American Legion Post No. 40 in Edenton.
Nixon has built resilience and strength over her life through successes and joy. Finding joy in the small things and sharing with others has always been a vital part of her life.
She is the matriarch of her large family, a precious and dedicated mother of seven children (2 deceased); 1 stepson (deceased); 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren is described as the “glue that holds her family together.”
At the age of 100, Tassie Nixon is still an active and dedicated member at Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church located on Virginia Road in Edenton.
She was priviledged to be recognized on the Today Show and pictured on the Smuckers Jelly Jar celebrating 100 years of life. On June 22, Nixon had a special delivery to her mailbox; a letter from the White House with the signature of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden.
Having suffered the unimaginable loss of two children, she doesn’t take anything for granted and relishes every opportunity to spend time with her family. Her family admires her with the same loving and kind respect especially for her unwavering strength, determination and faith.
God has blessed her with longevity of life and that is a blessing within itself. She gives God all the praise.
The impact that she has on her loved ones is phenomenal and evident in the heartfelt tributes to her that she received on her special day.