On Saturday night, July 2, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR played a leading role in the Edenton Steamers “Military Appreciation Night.”
Not only did the chapter donate towards the post-game Fireworks Show that was fantastic, but numerous chapter member volunteers (and their husbands/significant others) contributed “woman power” to the evening.
This effort was begun in 2020 and was organized and spearheaded by then Chapter Registrar Candy Roth whose husband, Gary, is treasurer of the Steamers and a member of the board and the executive board. He additionally is head of the fundraising effort for the Steamers through the Food Lion card sales.
In 2021, then Chapter First Vice Regent Beth Taylor joined this effort. They have the chapter’s heartfelt thanks to the three of them for organizing this event.
In 2022, past Chapter Secretary Leatha Fischer chaired this event, and has done an absolutely fantastic job with it. She worked many, many hours in discussion and coordination with Edenton Steamers General Manager Tyler Russell, who has been the General Manager of the Steamers since the 2015 season.
Fischer arranged for over 30 DAR volunteers for the event. She also arranged for decorations and for the volunteers to receive refreshments during the game.
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter dedicated chapter members volunteered at the Veterans Check In Table, Clam Shack, Merchandise Trailer and the Beer Garden.
Additionally, chapter members took tickets, counted the entrants at the gate, distributed American Flags, assisted in cooking, sold tickets for the 50/50 raffle, took pictures, provided vocal patriotic songs and Martha Smith threw out the first pitch again this year.
In all, there were over 30 DAR chapter members and their spouses participating to make the Edenton Steamers Military Appreciation Night a grand success.
Thank you to Melanie and Jan Bonanza, Leatha Fischer, Grant Fischer, Malia Fischer, Melanie and Lou Gibbs, Kim and Dennis Gongwer, Clara King, Jean and Dennis Kuchta, Lisa Law and Ed Steiner, Rae Ohlert, Pam and Bob Oliveira, Bonnie Pierce and Michael Tracey, Laura and Chris Powell, Candy and Gary Roth, Anne Rowe, Martha and Henry Smith, Deborah Spence, Sandy Sperry, Beth Taylor and Kathleen and Brian Towers.
And, of note, the $700 proceeds from the Edenton Tea Party’s 50 percent portion of the 50/50 raffle will be donated to a number of military-related DAR projects.
If ever there was an organization that appreciates the military, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) must be near the top of that list. The NSDAR was founded on October 11, 1890 to, among other things, perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American Independence.
Indeed, one of the goals of the current NSDAR President General, Denise Doring VanBuren is to “Honor the spirit of our Revolutionary ancestors and educate the public about their sacrifices, while actively promoting the rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship.”
DAR members worldwide volunteer millions of service hours annually in their local communities, including supporting active duty military personnel and assisting veteran patients.
Most of DAR’s volunteer work is accomplished under a committee system comprised of national chairs and locally appointed state and chapter chairs. There are a number of national, state, and chapter committees dedicated to supporting the military:
• DAR Project Patriot (the official DAR committee that supports America’s service members and their families);
• DAR Service for Veterans (acknowledges and recognizes veterans’ service, sacrifice, and commitment to the preservation of our nation’s freedom. Of special importance is the recognition of and appreciation for women veterans’ service);
• National Defense (the committee advocates a strong military defense and unwavering faithfulness to the ideals of the Founding Fathers as set forth in the U.S. Constitution. Gold ROTC, Bronze JROTC, and Silver Outstanding Cadet medals, and presenting DAR Youth Citizenship and DAR Distinguished Citizen Medals is encouraged in the chapters);
• Salute to Service (nationwide outreach campaign to recognize veterans and active duty military);
• Patriot Records Project (finding and identifying Revolutionary War patriots in hard to search collections); and
• Profiles in Patriotism on the state level, focuses on identifying and honoring our current North Carolina members who are serving or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
About DAR
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information.
They may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/