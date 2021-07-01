It took the jury fewer than five minutes to find a high school coach not guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a student-athlete.
That was the verdict in a student mock trial held Monday, June 21, in Courtroom A of the Pasquotank County Courthouse. The mock trial was hosted by the community nonprofit iEmpower, which aims to improve children’s lives through education, mentoring and leadership programs.
Founded three years ago by sisters Ashley Mitchell, Yolanda Brickhouse and Tameka McElveen, iEmpower also hosts its annual youth leadership conference for children in grades 5-10. Mitchell also is a local attorney.
The mock trial focused on a fictitious high school track coach named Drew Delaney, who was portrayed by Elizabeth City resident Keith Rivers. Delaney was facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter after one of his top student-athletes collapsed and died during practice. The student, London Abbott, died on a hot August afternoon when heat-related injuries would have been reasons for concern.
Prosecutors in the mock trial, played by Brina Harrell, Evan Tillmon and Da’Lisa Tillmon, argued that Abbott died as a result of dehydration after Delaney refused to give her and other athletes a water break.
The defense team, made up of teens Gabrielle Rivers and sisters CiNaa and De’sire Wrighten, argued that a prescription medicine Abbott had been taking, and not dehydration, was the reason for her death. At the time of her death, Abbott had been taking a fictitious drug named Strenaxal for the treatment of anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
“At no time did I know she was taking any medication,” Delaney testified during cross examination.
At least one witness, a medical expert played by a community volunteer, supported the defense’s theory.
“It was not dehydration,” the witness said, under questions from the defense. Instead, the witness had concluded in her investigation, Abbott died as a result of symptoms caused by her body’s reaction to the medicine while her body was under “extreme exertion.”
The witness also said it was significant that Abbott was the only athlete to collapse during the practice. She was implying that if Coach Delaney had in fact denied water breaks more students would have reported heat-related symptoms and injuries.
After each side presented its closing argument, the judge, who was played by local attorney Janisha Simpson, delivered her instructions to the jury.
The jury consisted of three volunteers, who huddled in the jury box just minutes before announcing their decision in favor of the defense. Overcome with jubilation, Delaney danced his way to the defense team and thanked each of them for their work.
The mock trial was the culmination of iEmpower’s 10-week mock trial program that began in April. Each week, the middle and high school students met for an hour to prepare for the trial. On June 7, the students sat in on a session of criminal court at the Pasquotank Courthouse.
Each trial team was coached by local attorneys; Alyn Goodson represented the defense, while Monique Ferebee stood with the prosecution members.
For more information about iEmpower and the organization’s upcoming Youth Leadershiop Conference, which is scheduled July 12-16, visit online at iempowernc.com.