The Harry Potter Extravaganza! II is just ending and hundreds of very happy youngsters and grownups are slowly leaving the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. Lee Lolkema, Sarah McLaughlin, Brandy Goodwin and Jessica Neer all did an amazing job. Everyone who volunteered and participated should be very proud of our community for being able to create such a big community event. Over 100 people went to see Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at the Taylor Theater (that’s a lot of popcorn) and hundreds of others came to the library on Saturday to experience the Extravaganza. All I have to say is we’re all exhausted. Please pardon our dust as we put the library back together.

On Saturday, March 21st at 10:30 a.m. the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the DAR is hosting a Genetic Genealogy Workshop. Kathleen Carrow Ingram will be presenting how genetic genealogy is helping many people trace their roots. She’ll discuss how the testing works, what results mean and privacy matters. We will have six laptops available because part of this will be some online research. All are welcome! This is free to all.

Readers

Fancy Nancy: Operation Fix Marabelle

Children’s Fiction

Unicorn Diaries: Bo and the Dragon-Pup – Rebecca Elliott

Winterborne Home: For Vengeance and Valor – Ally Carter

Children’s Non-Fiction

Who Was Richard Nixon?

Young Adult

Chain of Gold – Cassandra Clare

Fiction

The Boy from the Woods – Harlan Coben

Cilka’s Journey – Heather Morris

Journey of the Pharaohs – Clive Cussler

The Mirror & the Light – Hilary Mantel

The Numbers Game – Danielle Steel

Large Print

Deadwood Ambush – Lauran Paine

Duty or Desire – Brenda Jackson

The Farmer’s Daughter – Tracie Peterson

Hindsight – Iris & Roy Johansen

Mumbo Gumbo Murder – Laura Childs

Serving Up Love – Tracie Peterson

Straw Boss – E.E. Halleran

DVD

Big Little Lies – Season 2

Downtown Abbey the Motion Picture

Friends – Seasons 1-3

Harriet

Joker

Jennifer Finlay is the librarian at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.