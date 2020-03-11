The Harry Potter Extravaganza! II is just ending and hundreds of very happy youngsters and grownups are slowly leaving the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. Lee Lolkema, Sarah McLaughlin, Brandy Goodwin and Jessica Neer all did an amazing job. Everyone who volunteered and participated should be very proud of our community for being able to create such a big community event. Over 100 people went to see Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at the Taylor Theater (that’s a lot of popcorn) and hundreds of others came to the library on Saturday to experience the Extravaganza. All I have to say is we’re all exhausted. Please pardon our dust as we put the library back together.
On Saturday, March 21st at 10:30 a.m. the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the DAR is hosting a Genetic Genealogy Workshop. Kathleen Carrow Ingram will be presenting how genetic genealogy is helping many people trace their roots. She’ll discuss how the testing works, what results mean and privacy matters. We will have six laptops available because part of this will be some online research. All are welcome! This is free to all.
Readers
Fancy Nancy: Operation Fix Marabelle
Children’s Fiction
Unicorn Diaries: Bo and the Dragon-Pup – Rebecca Elliott
Winterborne Home: For Vengeance and Valor – Ally Carter
Children’s Non-Fiction
Who Was Richard Nixon?
Young Adult
Chain of Gold – Cassandra Clare
Fiction
The Boy from the Woods – Harlan Coben
Cilka’s Journey – Heather Morris
Journey of the Pharaohs – Clive Cussler
The Mirror & the Light – Hilary Mantel
The Numbers Game – Danielle Steel
Large Print
Deadwood Ambush – Lauran Paine
Duty or Desire – Brenda Jackson
The Farmer’s Daughter – Tracie Peterson
Hindsight – Iris & Roy Johansen
Mumbo Gumbo Murder – Laura Childs
Serving Up Love – Tracie Peterson
Straw Boss – E.E. Halleran
DVD
Big Little Lies – Season 2
Downtown Abbey the Motion Picture
Friends – Seasons 1-3
Harriet
Joker