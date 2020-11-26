Thanksgiving is a very special holiday; an entire day devoted to spending time with the ones we love. Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for the things we have, like our family, our friends, and our health. What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?
Complete the Thanksgiving Leaves activity below. While you are decorating your leaves, enjoy this Thankful Blessing Mix snack.
Activity: Color/decorate the leaves with this article. On each leaf, write out some things that you are thankful for. Cut out the leaves and display them around your home. These leaves will be a reminder to why we celebrate Thanksgiving and what we are grateful for this year.
Thankful Blessing Mix Recipe
■
- 2 cups bugle corn snacks
■
- 2 cups small pretzel twists
■
- 1 cup candy corn
■
- 1 cup raisins
■
- 1 cup dry roasted peanuts
■
- 1 cup M&Ms
■
- 1 cup mini chocolate kisses
Mix everything together in a large bowl. Enjoy!