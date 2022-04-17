Join The Albemarle Chorale for a tribute to classical music composed by the musical masters of their time, Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert.
The first concert is at 4 p.m., Sunday, April 24 at the Edenton United Methodist Church in Edenton. The following Sunday, May 1, they will be performing at 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City.
All three classical giants — Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert — studied classical music as their musical foundation. But two of them, Beethoven and Schubert, are also regarded as composers who were part of the transition into the romantic era, composing music that evokes a wide range of emotions.
The centerpiece of the concert is Franz Peter Schubert’s “Mass in G” which is written for a full chorus with soprano, tenor and bass soli. Schubert, a child prodigy, wrote his compositions at the end of the classical period and his music helped transition into the romantic period. This change was in part brought about by the switch during this time period from the use of the harpsichord to the sturdier piano, which could produce a more expanded range of volume and tones than the classically used harpsichord.
Schubert’s music is also reminiscent of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, another prolific and important composer during the classical period. Mozart showed great musical ability from childhood and wrote his first documented composition at age 12.
The Chorale will be performing his tuneful “Regina Coeli,” translated from Latin as “Rejoice Queen of Heaven,” featuring four soloists. The second piece is Mozart’s “Gloria in Excelsis,” his stirring chorus from the “Twelfth Mass.”
Ludwig Van Beethoven studied the classical music of Haydn and Mozart as a young student of the piano and perhaps even met Schubert as both were part of the “piano society” of the day.
Like Schubert, Beethoven used his classical foundation to carry his compositions forward into what would become the romantic period.
The Chorale will be performing his “Hallelujah” from “Mount of Olives,” written for a full chorus with piano accompaniment. The “Hallelujah” is all the more remarkable when it is considered that it was completed in 1802, when at age thirty-two, Beethoven was struggling with the progressive loss of his hearing.
The Albemarle Chorale is composed of 45 experienced local singers who meet weekly to practice classical, contemporary, and patriotic music.
Based in Edenton, the Chorale performs four major concerts each year. Under the direction of Lynwood Winslow with Michael Morgan as accompanist, this concert has been delayed since the canceled concerts of spring 2020. The choristers are looking forward to performing this beautiful music for you this spring.
Come to hear the “golden oldies” of the classical period.
Admission is free, and donations are appreciated.