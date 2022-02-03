A couple of hours before the break of dawn on Jan. 15, Mike McArthur and his son, John, awoke to prepare for a lucky hunt.
The hunt — in pursuit of tundra swans at the twilight of the season — had come down to the “luck of the draw,” according to Mike. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission issued only 5,000 tundra swan permits throughout the season, in one of the only states that allows hunting of said waterfowl.
“With a limited number of permits issued annually, the Commission is able to monitor the effects of hunter harvest on the overall population size and growth,” a statement reads on the NCWRC webpage.
The McArthurs, joined by their children (and grandchildren) joined a group of about 30 hunters – bundled up as the temperatures plummeted to just below freezing – at the site of A.J. Smith and Sons, Inc., a massive agricultural operation near the junction of Greenhall and Paradise roads.
“Radio station WRAL, 101.5 FM in Raleigh was reporting light snow with their roads already sheets of ice. Thank goodness (and geography), that stuff was predicted to stay west of the ‘I-95 Corridor,’” said Mike McArthur of the frigid morning.
After signing their permission slips to hunt on the Smith land, the hunters took off in a small convoy of eight farm trucks.
Their destination? A two-mile trip east, beneath the old WBXB radio tower off of Paradise Road. A field path beside Earl Davenport’s homestead, within walking distance of the site ready “ditch” designated for the hunters.
“Traditionally, six hunters ride in the crew cabs with eight to ten hunters and dogs riding in the extended beds of the now cleaned out, four-wheel drive, Chevrolet pickup trucks,” said Mike McArthur. “Now, most of the greenhorn hunters chose to drive themselves and their entourages in their own trucks.”
At around 31 degrees, with a north wind and traveling at 40 mph, the NOAA wind chill factor made the two mile trip feel like somewhere in the ballpark of 12 degrees.
Upon arrival, hunters hopped out, dogs followed and equipment was unloaded. A half frozen ditch was what they sought in order to begin the hunt.
“A light breeze was already carrying swan feeding calls over the one mile distance from their encampment on a flooded pond in the center of this farm,” Mike McArthur said. “We stuffed 10-hour hand warmers into our shirt pockets, our chest waders and insulated gloves and we hurriedly pulled the wader straps over our heads. We grabbed our shotguns, our shells and it was time to go.”
John McArthur led off the hunt with a prayer – grateful for his chance to hunt – and encouraged both gun safety and instructed the children to run any grounded swans back towards the adults.
Multiple generations of hunters, at the ready, took to their spots hiding in the ditches. Three feet deep and three feet wide, they were met with frozen water about ankle deep or so.
A few tips of wisdom were exchanged across the group from Fred Smith and John McArthur, encouraging both gun safety and instructing the children to run any grounded swans back towards the adults.
The McArthurs trudged through the muck and ice to “their ditch,” a bit further south from the rest of the group, and waited.
Mike McArthur explained the reasoning for their southerly positioning.
First, having younger hunters and dogs combined with mud, swans and guns called for extra safety precautions. Second, their elevated portion of the ditch was almost dry with no standing water, ice or mud. Third, simply because of the prevailing winds. No matter how slight, always dictate from which direction the birds in flight will descend before pitching their wings and landing.
A north wind, blowing to the south, was expected on that frosty morning.
Fred Smith instructed 30 hunters and one dog to step over a single strand of deactivated electric fence and slide up against the icy ditch they were now all planted in.
For three hours the hunters waited out the tundra swans, all while the heavy frost enveloping them would gradually melt away and the wind whispered a dryness into the grasses.
Nakayla McArthur, daughter of John, brought one of her famous rice krispy treats to the party. It was shared with her brother, Nolan.
For a moment, Mike McArthur was lacking faith in the swans’ arrival. Shortly after, his granddaughter, Nakayla, heard swan noise.
Just like that, they appeared.
“We looked southwest and saw a flock of nine swans eyeballing our spread of forty decoys. As the swans slowly made their way, Nakayla and Nolan began ‘calling them,’” Mike McArthur said. “Their little voices became unnaturally loud and convincing. Those swans bee-lined it for our location. John was to my left and Tucker Smith was to my right. I told John, ‘You shoot left, and I’ll shoot right.’ At about 30 yards out, the swans set their wings for landing, then flared.”
That is when they entered the kill zone. Gunshots erupted, piercing the quiet morning, while steel BBs exploded toward their targets.
A short time later, Mike McArthur had departed a bit early, and a new flight of about seven swans took off down the ditch line. Nolan McArthur took a solid shot — a hit — and watched another young hunter take a shot at the same swan and miss.
Nolan’s swan fell to the ground in front of the other hunter, whose father looked quite proud.
Nolan and John at first appeared confused, not sure what to do. Claim their prize? Or allow the other young hunter to take the trophy home?
They finally decided to allow the other hunter to enjoy the fruits of their hunt. While Nolan was disappointed, John shared a line with his son from “Gone With The Wind,” reminding the boy that “there will be another day.”
By the end of the hunt, 26 tundra swans were harvested, which – as previously stated – assists the NCWRC in monitoring the effects of hunter harvesting on the local population.
Nolan McArthur later called Mike, his grandfather, and told him of his success in bagging his first tundra swan at just age eight.
Nolan shared with his grandparents that there would be another “youth hunt” later in the month and that he and his father John would try their luck again.