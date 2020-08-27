My name is Curtis Presley and I live in Raleigh, N.C.
Before the dark cloud (the virus) settled over our heads, I received any where from three to five phone calls each day. They wanted me to donate to something; put in a security system; give them some clothes (so they could sell them). The most persistent was a recorded message wanting to lower my interest on my credit cards. I got that every day. It was from Master Card.
I saw a bright star shinning through the virus cloud and followed it like the three wise men that found Jesus, and behold some days I receive no calls at all. Master Card calls about three times a week.