It was a festival of fanfare on Nov. 19 as The Herringbone finally held its grand opening to the public.
Edenton’s newest restaurant, situated along the bay next to Sunfish Park, had previously opened its doors for a “soft opening” around Halloween, but the official opening got underway just a few Saturdays ago.
Revelers braved the frigid cold to enjoy music from the Red Clay Strays, a band from Alabama, who journeyed to Edenton to mark the occasion and had a stage erected just outside the restaurant for a nighttime concert.
The restaurant itself is housed in the restored Conger Building, which was built in 1898 and served as an ice house for the Albemarle Sound and Chowan River herring industry as well as the Edenton Police Department headquarters at one time.
Down East Preservation, headed by Dawson Tyler and Burton Swain, took the reins on the restoration, transforming the space into something new while retaining the old. Design touches and woodwork courtesy of Down East Wood Works can be seen throughout.
While serving as a town office facility, the building contained around 19 different spaces inside, complete with carpeting, drop ceilings and miles of metal studded walls that masked the true structure beneath.
Around 25 dumpster-loads of “modern” materials were removed to reveal the original ice house within. The original brick building was still remarkably intact, with partially original windows and the lingering remains of many main features of the old structure.
Now the interior is full of life as diners waltz through the doors each evening.
“We see the grand opening as a celebration of the town itself,” Tyler said. “What can be accomplished when local tradespeople, local government, local businesses and citizens come together to celebrate the area’s history while at the same time looking to the future.”
Helming the new eatery are owners Joe and Stephanie Wach. Now veterans to downtown development in Edenton, the Wachs are joined by General Manager Mike Bonander, Executive Chef Kyle Murphy and Pastry Chef Rebecca Pensyl, who have all come from afar to join the crew in Edenton.
Bonander, a 20-year veteran of the restaurant and hospitality industry, relocated to Edenton with his wife and two daughters after most recently managing an Italian restaurant in Chicago.
Murphy, a culinary maestro of 15 years, has practiced his craft in eateries from Charleston to Kansas. He notably spent seven years at the acclaimed Peninsula Grill in Charleston and has credited it for developing his palate and appreciation for culinary excellence.
“We are so grateful for the amazing support our town has shown,” Joe Wach said, on behalf of the restaurant. “Our hope is that everyone enjoyed the concert and we look forward to being part of the food scene in Edenton.”
Options for customers at the Herringbone include wood-fired pizza, land and sea fare and numerous beers on tap.
Stepping inside the now-finished restaurant is like a revelation. The restaurant doubles as a living museum dedicated to northeast North Carolina – history abounds in the walls and fills every brick of the establishment.
A 1930s-era herring skiff – found in a local barn – hangs from the ceiling, just above a 20-foot custom pressed tobacco leaf bar that pays homage to a once-dominant crop in the region. The mid-bar and bar base are cased in tobacco sticks that run vertically in a Herringbone pattern. The eight by eight beams that separate bar sections were donated by a resident in northern Chowan County, salvaged from a local church. The bar itself was designed by Artisan Leaf, a company in Wilson.
Local driftwood from the Chowan River and Albemarle Sound adorn the interior, acting as lighting fixtures and chandeliers.
The entire south side of the restaurant, which serves as the main dining room, was once cork-lined and acted as a massive cooler for the herring that had been hauled off of nearby piers that were once attached to the structure. Remnants of the cork mats remain on the wall and lend the room its name: the “cork room.”
Also in the building is the original crane that transported ice from the front of the building to the side that faces the water, where it was once off-loaded onto ships.
Down East Preservation set out to augment these original materials with items of local interest, which includes a shad boat from Rocky Hock (built by Leroy Nixon in the 1940s) outside the restaurant, the original Edenton Trolley No. 1 (purchased from auction and restored) abutting the patio and reproduction late-19th century industrial doors at the entrance (using heart pine and hand hammered nails).
The entrance foyer is a further tribute to local history. Upon entry, one would notice an alcove of hundreds of tobacco sticks arranged in a herringbone pattern along with photos of the herring industry. In the foreground would be a live-edge sweet gum bench, originating from locally-felled wood, designed and crafted by Down East Wood Works.
Hanging above the entry hall is a large chandelier, made from seven herring baskets. The Down East team created the framing that holds the piece together and sought to find the right heights to draw the eyes of the wandering public into the rafters of the old ice house.
In the boat house, also known as the private dining room – which can be used for meetings and the like – the ceiling is perhaps most prominent. Down East salvaged copper from Mulberry Hill, one of Chowan County’s most notable Federal-style homes and used the copper to sheath the ceiling. The color and undulated metal refract light and add to the room’s overall appearance.
“More than anything, this grand opening serves as the opening act of some amazing projects that are in the immediate future for our little town,” Tyler added. “From the restoration of Kadesh [AME Zion Church] and Hayes [Plantation] to the new high school and on and on. It’s an exciting time to live here.”
The Herringbone is open daily and is located at 119 West Water Street in downtown Edenton.