Cherokee Charles George, Korean War Medal of Honor Recipient
On November 30, 1952, Charles George died at age 20 near Songnae-dong, Korea. Private First Class George, a member of the 45th Infantry Division, had sustained injuries the night before when he threw himself on a grenade to shield his comrades. With enemy forces near, George suffered from his wounds in silence to protect his company.
Born in 1932 within the Qualla Boundary of North Carolina, George was given the Cherokee name “Tsali,” which translates to English as Charles or Charlie. He grew up in Birdtown in Swain County before enlisting in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
For his bravery during the last hours of his life, George was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously in 1954. His parents, who spoke no English and had never ventured beyond the North Carolina mountains, traveled to Washington, D.C., to receive the medal.
In 2002, the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Asheville was renamed in his memory.
Convicted Murderer Assaults Prosecutor, 1853
On November 30, 1853, Hyde County resident and Baptist preacher George Washington Carawan shot the prosecutor who secured his murder conviction and then turned the gun on himself.
Only an hour before the shooting, a jury found Carawan guilty of the murder of schoolteacher Clement H. Lassiter. Carawan accused Lassiter of having an affair with his wife and shot down the unsuspecting man in November 1852.
A citizens’ arrest quickly landed Carawan in jail and the subsequent trial resulted in a guilty verdict. The judge had just dismissed the jury when Carawan drew a pistol from his shirt, took deliberate aim at prosecutor Edward Warren and fired. The shot struck Warren just above his heart but did not kill him. Carawan, wrestling with his attorneys, then turned the gun on himself and ended his own life. The trial and dramatic end of the murderous preacher gained national attention and riveted newspaper subscribers throughout the country.
Heavyweight Champion Floyd Patterson of Cleveland County
On November 30, 1956, Cleveland County native Floyd Patterson, only 21-years-old at the time, became the youngest undisputed heavyweight champion in history after knocking out Archie Moore in the fifth round of a boxing match.
Born in the small town of Waco in January 1935, Patterson left North Carolina for New York City with his family at a young age. He got his start in boxing training under the legendary manager Constantine “Cus” D’Amato and began fighting on the amateur circuit in 1950. He was selected for the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki and earned a middleweight gold medal.
Patterson successfully defended his title four times, but lost it to Swedish boxer Ingemar Johansson in June 1959. A year later, he won the title back, becoming the first heavyweight to regain the championship.
For more about North Carolina’s history, arts, nature and culture, visit DNCR online.