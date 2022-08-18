Over 950 backpacks stuffed with school supplies were handed out during the annual Back to School Bash on the lawn of John A. Holmes High School this past Saturday.
The event, which is in its fifth year, drew a crowd of nearly 2,000, according to a post-event estimate from organizer Karen Perez.
“It was hard to tally numbers. Not all attending came in through the entrance,” Perez said. “I estimate close to 2,000 were in attendance.”
Hosted by Edenton United and Edenton-Chowan Schools, the mild afternoon saw scores of eager students and happy parents, ready to get the school year started on a good note with free backpacks and supplies.
“Edenton United is a group of churches, civic organizations and businesses who come together as the body of Christ to share his love,” Perez explained.
The week prior, on Aug. 9, over 100 volunteers arrived at Edenton United Methodist Church to stuff the backpacks. The Rev. Wanda Carter was the guest speaker at the event, which put the community spirit of Chowan County on full display.
On Saturday, inflatables, snack bags and horse-drawn carriage rides greeted those who came out. Pat Teague, former linebacker and defensive standout at N.C. State, provided a bit of motivation to those who showed up for the festivities.
The Edenton Fire Department and the Chowan County Heritage Association brought out fire trucks and tractors to show off to youngsters and adults alike. Numerous other businesses and organizations pitched tents and offered goodies and handouts for community members.
ECPS staff and administrators were on-hand as well to oversee the event, greeting incoming students and meeting plenty of parents.
“My heart is full as I have witnessed the body of Christ come together to make this possible,” Perez said. “From the generous donations of monetary gifts to boots on the ground moving and sorting supplies. Our local churches, businesses and organizations have shown the power of us joining and working together as one!”
Keith Ammons, VP of Sales & Marketing at Regulator Marine, also spoke about the bash’s impact on the community. Ammons was one of the lead sponsors of the event.
“This is such a great way for our community to come together and give back,” Ammons said. “Everyone is welcome to share in this day as we send our kids back to school with positivity and a bookbag filled with supplies to help them start the school year right.”
The first day of school for Chowan County students is Monday, Aug. 29.