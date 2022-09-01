Taking over the helm of the Chowan Arts Council seemed to be an almost natural evolution for Meredith Timberlake.
Newly named Executive Director of CAC, Timberlake has several years of experience running the show for everything from museums to galleries and nonprofits.
“I’ve run spaces from 5,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet,” Timberlake said. “I ran children’s museums for about a decade and I have worked in other galleries and cultural arts nonprofits.”
Originally from Richmond, Va., Timberlake and her husband – a territory manager for an electric fan company – relocated to Hertford five years ago and fell in love with the region.
“I’ve always loved Edenton. I know a lot of people here,” she said. “I just jumped at the first opportunity to run this space.”
Prior to being appointed as director of CAC, Timberlake was renting an art space in Gloucester, Va.
“Moving from Richmond here, I appreciate the small town more than I ever have,” she explained. “There is a lot of charm and character.”
Timberlake mentioned Edenton’s current and upcoming potential for growth as pluses, citing the new Herringbone restaurant and adjacent trolley as one example of development, just across the street from CAC.
“Every night after Vinyl Night [at Edenton Bay Trading Company] we’ll go to the trolley and they keep it open for us,” Timberlake said. “We love the community here.”
On the topic of community involvement, Timberlake is wasting no time in pushing full steam ahead in the director’s chair, speaking of her long term goals from day three on the job.
“I want to get people aware of what we do here and promote programming and outreach,” Timberlake said. “I want to do what an arts council is here to do.”
Other goals are to apply for grants and cultivate repeat visitors. She mentioned bringing back a guest book for folks to sign when stopping by.
“A lot of people are from out of town,” Timberlake said. “I make a point to ask where they are from. Some people stay here for a month and I want to try and bring them back more than once.”
As for her educational background, Timberlake is a graduate of Mary Baldwin University in Virginia, where she was a double major in Studio Art — Drawing/Painting and Art History. She obtained a minor in Gallery Studies.
“My concentration was post-modern art,” Timberlake said, whose favorite style is abstract. “I am really impressed with the variety of genres and mediums in this gallery.”
Prior to the new hire, CAC board member Regan Coxe volunteered as executive director for over seven years. Timberlake will be the first full-time paid director in 15 years.
“After seven and a half years and lots of sweat equity, the Chowan Arts Council Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Meredith Timberlake as our new Executive Director,” Coxe said alongside Stephanie Bergeron, current board president. “We look forward to seeing Meredith ‘Grow the Arts’ to the next level. Please stop in to meet her while around town.”
CAC has been around since 1976 and gone through several ups and downs, Coxe added, but right now the council is doing well.
“We want to thank the community and thank all of our volunteers for their support and helping us get into a new space and now being able to hire Meredith,” Coxe said.
Coxe also invited the community out to a welcoming reception for Timberlake, slated for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Chowan Arts Council.