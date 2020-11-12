The CDC has some recommendations on preparing your Holiday Turkey Safely. Follow these guidelines below for a safe Holiday Bird. Handling poultry (chicken and turkey) improperly and undercooking them are the most common problems caused by outbreaks of food-borne illness linked to poultry . Here are four tips to help you safely prepare your turkey for the upcoming holidays.
1. Defrost turkey safely in one of these ways:
- Inside the refrigerator, in a container.
- In a plastic bag that does not leak, in a sink or dishwasher filled with cold water (change the water every 30 minutes).
- In the microwave, following the oven manufacturer’s instructions.
Never defrost turkey by leaving it on the counter. Turkeys should be thawed to a safe temperature. When left outside at room temperature for more than 2 hours, its temperature becomes dangerous. Bacteria can multiply rapidly in the “danger zone” between 40 and 140 ° F.
2. Handle turkey the right way. Raw birds can contaminate anything they touch with harmful bacteria. Follow the four steps of food safety, cleaning, separating, cooking, and chilling to prevent bacteria from spreading to food, your family and friends.
3. Cook the turkey stuffing well. Cooking the stuffing in a separate saucepan makes it easy to make sure it’s fully cooked. If you cook the stuffing in the turkey, put it in the turkey just before cooking.
For either method, use a food thermometer to make sure the center of the filling reaches a temperature of 165 ° F. Bacteria can survive in a filling that has not reached 165 ° F and cause food poisoning. If cooking stuffing in turkey, wait 20 minutes after removing bird from oven before removing stuffing; this allows it to cook a little longer.
Use a food thermometer to check that the filling has reached a safe internal temperature.
4. Cook the turkey thoroughly. Heat oven to at least 325 ° F. Place the fully thawed turkey on a baking sheet that is 2 to 2.5 inches deep. The cooking time will vary depending on the weight of the turkey. Use a food thermometer to make sure the turkey has reached a safe internal temperature of 165 ° F. Check this by inserting the thermometer into the center of the filling and into the thickest parts of the breast, thigh, and wing joint. Even if your turkey has a jumping temperature gauge, you should still use a food thermometer to verify that it is safely cooked.
Let the turkey rest for 20 minutes before removing all the stuffing from the cavity and cutting the meat.
Be careful with leftovers
The bacterium Clostridium perfringens multiplies in cooked foods that are left at room temperature. It is the second most common cause of food poisoning. The main symptoms are vomiting and abdominal cramps 6 to 24 hours after eating.
- Outbreaks of Clostridium perfringens occur most frequently in November and December.
- Many of these sprouts have been linked to foods commonly served for the holidays, such as turkey and baked meat.
To prevent food poisoning, refrigerate leftover food to 40 ° F or colder as soon as possible and within two hours of preparation. Cut or divide large cuts of meat, such as a roasted turkey, into small batches to chill and cool faster. Heat all leftovers until they reach at least 165 ° F before serving.