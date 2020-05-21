If you are one of the millions of people who have started using an Electric Pressure Cooker like the Instant Pot or Ninja Foodie you are already enjoying more free time right before dinner. I have one and absolutely LOVE mine. If you have not purchased one or are just nervous about the whole pressure-cooking appliance maybe I can help ease your mind.
The Electric Pressure Cooker is a great addition to your kitchen arsenal. This one device can cut down on your meal prep by hours, yes that’s right hours. The beauty of this appliance is that it does use pressure so the temperature inside gets much hotter than a slow cooker, which allows food to cook faster and even cook from frozen in less than an hour. This appliance is a multicooker you can pressure cook food, sauté, slow cook and its even rice cooker. You can make your own yogurt and hard boil eggs. This appliance is a working parents dream, no more fretting over forgetting to thaw something out to make for dinner
I will admit when you first pull it out of the box it looks intimidating. I had to really use this appliance to learn how to operate all of the functions. One really nice thing about the Electric Pressure Cooker is that it is safe, it has a built-in safety shut off that prevent any exploding from happening. You can prepare your one pot meal set the timer and walk away. Your recipes will be done in about 30 min and taste like you have been cooking them all day.
To help learn about your Electric Pressure Cooker I will be offering a live Zoom session at noon May 27. We will look at the electric pressure cooker and walk through all of the functions. Please call Mary Morris 252-482-6585 or email: mary_morris@ncsu.edu for questions. This class is free. Please visit https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/ to register and get the Zoom link. Here is a recipe to try in the mean time.
Instant Pot Stuffed Peppers
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 stuffed pepper)
4 large multicolored bell peppers, tops cut off and chopped, peppers hollowed and seeded 1 pound 93% lean ground turkey
3/4 cup cooked brown rice
1/3 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
3/4 cup reduced-sodium marinara sauce, divided 1/4 cup minced onion
1-ounce grated Parmesan cheese (about 1/4 cup) 3 tablespoons chopped parsley
2 teaspoons tomato paste
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Black pepper to taste
1 large egg, beaten
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 cup water
1-ounce shredded mozzarella cheese (about 1/4 cup)
Step 1
Combine chopped pepper tops with ground turkey, cooked brown rice, breadcrumbs, 1/4 cup marinara sauce, onion, Parmesan cheese, parsley, tomato paste, salt, black pepper, egg, and garlic. Mix thoroughly.
Step 2
Stuff about 1 cup ground turkey mixture into each pepper. Pour 1/2 cup water into bottom of Instant Pot. Place a rack in the pot; stand stuffed peppers upright on the rack. Cover each pepper top with 2 tablespoons marinara sauce. Cover and cook on high pressure 15 minutes; natural release. Open the lid, top with mozzarella cheese, and cover until cheese melts, about 2 minutes.
You can also make this recipe in a covered casserole dish instead. Preheat the oven to 350°F, make the peppers as instructed, then place in casserole dish with 1/2 to 1 cup water (depending on size of dish). Cover and bake until cooked through, about 45 to 50 minutes.
Nutritional information: Calories 399, Fat 16g, Satfat 5g, Unsat 10g, Protein 35g, Carbohydrates 31g, Fiber 6g, Sugars 10g, Added sugars 0g, Sodium 648mg, Calcium 25% DV, Potassium 14% DV.