Fire at Buies Creek, 1900
On December 20, 1900, a fire at Buies Creek Academy consumed every wooden campus building with the exception of a large tabernacle.
The academy was the forerunner of Campbell University. It was founded as Baptist institution of higher learning in 1887 by James Archibald Campbell. In its first year, the academy only had an enrollment of 27. By 1898, the academy had three buildings and more than 60 students.
Campus legend holds that the origin of the university’s rather unusual mascot, the Fighting Camel, can be traced to the fire. When local entrepreneur Zachary Taylor Kivett found Campbell moping after the blaze, he asked “Why are you in bed? I thought Campbells had humps on them.” Kivett pledged on the spot to build a new brick building, which was completed in 1903 and was named for him. It is the oldest building on the present campus.
New River to Camp Lejeune
On December 20, 1942, Marine Barracks Camp Lejeune was named in honor of the 13th Commandant and Commanding General of the 2nd Army Division in World War I, Maj. Gen. John A. Lejeune.
The Camp Lejeune story began in 1940. World War II had been raging in Europe for more than a year and military planners were posturing forces for America’s eminent entry into the fight. An East Coast amphibious training facility was needed, and 110,000 acres were purchased in North Carolina. Close to ports at Wilmington and Morehead City, Lejeune was a logistical gem. When planners added in the remote pine forests and miles of beach, the value of Camp Lejeune as a home training base for Marines was unbeatable.
