Most tomatoes have been in the ground for several weeks now, and gardeners are anxiously awaiting the first fruit. However, it’s also at this stage that pests begin appearing and can ruin a crop before it’s even had a chance to mature. There are several guidelines gardeners can follow to ensure a bountiful crop, and reduce the chance of insects and disease.
Although today’s market is filled with a variety of tomatoes, like Better Boy, it is best to experiment with what works well in your garden. If this year’s plants are already in the ground, make a note of what variety was planted and consider trying a different variety next year. Tomato varieties vary in taste and performance. Staking is necessary for most tomato plants, and should be installed now before the plants get too large. Support options include cages, or stakes and ties.
After the tomatoes have started to set fruit, apply 2 to 3 Tbsp. of a complete fertilizer to each plant. Be sure to keep the fertilizer at least 4 inches away from the main stem to prevent burn. Consistent watering is also necessary. Adding mulch like wheat straw or leaf compost to the top of the soil will help conserve moisture. Inconsistent moisture can cause problems. The same is true for temperature. Whenever there are extreme changes in these factors, diseases are more likely to appear. Common tomato diseases include various wilts and rots like Blossom-end Rot. Blossom-end Rot affects the fruit, causing a rotted area at the base of the fruit, while other diseases cause blackening and wilting of the stems and leaves. Keeping on top of fertilizer and moisture requirements will help reduce the chance of pests and produce a better fruit.
Other practices that help reduce pests include proper sanitation methods. Remove and destroy any infected plants from the garden, and control nearby weeds that act as hosts to insects and disease. Weeds can be hand pulled, mechanically removed with a tool, or chemically controlled following labeled product instructions. Practice crop rotation by planting tomatoes in a different area of the garden each year. Don’t plant related crops like eggplant and pepper nearby. Chemical control of most diseases is not practical after the plant has been infected.
For information on tomatoes and other garden vegetables, call 252-482-6585 or email katy_shook@ncsu.edu.