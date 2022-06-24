Destinee Williams

We are heading into a busy summer at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.

A new librarian has been chosen and our Summer Reading Program is now well underway.

A schedule for the upcoming week of activities is provided here:

• June 28 at 5 p.m. — Chocolate Olympics

• June 29 at 11 a.m. — Storytime

• June 29 at 11 a.m. — Sock Puppets

• June 30 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. — Movie: “Finding Nemo”

We hope you will be able to join us for some of the events, we would love to see you.

Also arriving are a slew of new books! Check them out in the list below.

Adult Fiction:

· Long Way Home by Lynn Austin

· The Mystery of Mrs. Christie by Marie Benedict

· The Only Woman in the Room by Marie Benedict

· The Other Einstein by Marie Benedict

· The Omega Factor by Steve Berry

· Horse by Geraldine Brooks

· Booth by Karen Joy Fowler

· By The Book by Jasmine Guillory

· The High House by Jessie Greengrass

· The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand

· Book Lovers by Emily Henry

· Confess by Colleen Hoover

· November 9 by Colleen Hoover

· Regretting You by Colleen Hoover

· Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

· Verity by Colleen Hoover

· The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune

· If the Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy

· Behind Closed Doors by B. A. Paris

· Blood Sugar by Sascha Rothchild

Audiobook:

· Every Cloak Rolled in Blood by James Lee Burke

Nonfiction:

· Freezing Order by Bill Browder

· The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor- the Truth and the Turmoil by Tina Brown

· Finding Me by Viola Davis

· The Forgotten First: Kenny Washington, Woody Strode, Marion Motley, Bill Willis, and the Breaking of the NFL Color Barrier By Keyshawn Johnson and Bob Glauber

· Breaking the Age Code by Becca Levy

Young Adult:

· Kiss and Tell by Maya Hughes

· As Good as Dead by Holly Jackson

· A Good Girls Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson

· One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

· I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston

· Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas

· Hench by Natalie Zina Walschots

Children’s Books:

· Baby Ballers: Michael Jordan by Bernadette Baillie

· Coat of Many Colors by Dolly Parton

· Just Ask by Sonia Sotomayor

Junior Books:

· The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza by Mac Barnett

· The School of Good and Evil: A Crystal of Time by Soman Chainani

· The School of Good and Evil: One True King by Soman Chainani

· Who Was Johnny Cash? By Jim Gigliotti

· I Color Myself Different by Colin Kaepernick

· Go Show the World by Wab Kinew

· Xander and the Rainbow-Barfing Unicorns: Fairies Hate Ponies by Matthew K. Manning

· Xander and the Rainbow-Barfing Unicorns: Who Turned off the Colors? By Matthew K. Manning

· The Runaway’s Diary by James Patterson and Emily Raymond

· Because of You, John Lewis by Andrea Davis Pinkney

