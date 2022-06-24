We are heading into a busy summer at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.
A new librarian has been chosen and our Summer Reading Program is now well underway.
A schedule for the upcoming week of activities is provided here:
• June 28 at 5 p.m. — Chocolate Olympics
• June 29 at 11 a.m. — Storytime
• June 29 at 11 a.m. — Sock Puppets
• June 30 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. — Movie: “Finding Nemo”
We hope you will be able to join us for some of the events, we would love to see you.
Also arriving are a slew of new books! Check them out in the list below.
Adult Fiction:
· Long Way Home by Lynn Austin
· The Mystery of Mrs. Christie by Marie Benedict
· The Only Woman in the Room by Marie Benedict
· The Other Einstein by Marie Benedict
· The Omega Factor by Steve Berry
· Horse by Geraldine Brooks
· Booth by Karen Joy Fowler
· By The Book by Jasmine Guillory
· The High House by Jessie Greengrass
· The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand
· Book Lovers by Emily Henry
· Confess by Colleen Hoover
· November 9 by Colleen Hoover
· Regretting You by Colleen Hoover
· Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover
· Verity by Colleen Hoover
· The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune
· If the Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy
· Behind Closed Doors by B. A. Paris
· Blood Sugar by Sascha Rothchild
Audiobook:
· Every Cloak Rolled in Blood by James Lee Burke
Nonfiction:
· Freezing Order by Bill Browder
· The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor- the Truth and the Turmoil by Tina Brown
· Finding Me by Viola Davis
· The Forgotten First: Kenny Washington, Woody Strode, Marion Motley, Bill Willis, and the Breaking of the NFL Color Barrier By Keyshawn Johnson and Bob Glauber
· Breaking the Age Code by Becca Levy
Young Adult:
· Kiss and Tell by Maya Hughes
· As Good as Dead by Holly Jackson
· A Good Girls Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson
· One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston
· I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston
· Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas
· Hench by Natalie Zina Walschots
Children’s Books:
· Baby Ballers: Michael Jordan by Bernadette Baillie
· Coat of Many Colors by Dolly Parton
· Just Ask by Sonia Sotomayor
Junior Books:
· The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza by Mac Barnett
· The School of Good and Evil: A Crystal of Time by Soman Chainani
· The School of Good and Evil: One True King by Soman Chainani
· Who Was Johnny Cash? By Jim Gigliotti
· I Color Myself Different by Colin Kaepernick
· Go Show the World by Wab Kinew
· Xander and the Rainbow-Barfing Unicorns: Fairies Hate Ponies by Matthew K. Manning
· Xander and the Rainbow-Barfing Unicorns: Who Turned off the Colors? By Matthew K. Manning
· The Runaway’s Diary by James Patterson and Emily Raymond
· Because of You, John Lewis by Andrea Davis Pinkney
Destinee Williams is a staff member of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton.