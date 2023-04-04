E.C. Toppin (left) receives a Certificate of Continuous Membership for his 50 years of membership in American Legion Post 40 in Edenton. Toppin joined the Legion after his father, Legion Post 40's commander at the time, called and told him he had paid his membership dues and wanted him to attend a post meeting.
EDENTON — Longtime Edenton legionnaire E.C. Toppin was recently recognized for 50 years of service to the American Legion.
The recognition — a Certificate of Continuous Membership — was presented to Toppin by American Legion Post 50 Commander Maureen Sobulefsky. The certificate was signed by both Sobulefsky and National American Legion Commander Vincent J. Troiola, Adjutant Daniel S. Wheeler.
Toppin, an Air Force veteran, joined American Legion Post 40 in 1973 after serving four years in the armed forces and returning home. Toppin said he wasn't the first person from his family to serve in the military.
“My dad and father-in-law were both World War II veterans and both joined the American Legion soon after returning home,” he said.
Toppin also noted that John A. Holmes — for whom the local high school is named — played a critical role in Legion Post 40 as a World War I vet.
After leaving the Air Force, Toppin said he went to work for Carter's Ink Co. in 1966. The company had relocated from Massachusetts to Edenton.
Soon after that, Toppin says he joined the Edenton Jaycees. It was only in 1973 that he got a call about joining the American Legion.
“One afternoon (in 1973), my father called and told me he had paid my membership dues for Post 40 and that I was to attend the meeting that night and be his adjutant,” Toppin said. “He was post commander. That’s how it (my membership) got started.”
In the five decades since, Toppin has served as post commander for two years and 40-plus years as adjutant. He's also held a number of roles in the American Legion.
“I have been honored to be elected and serve as district vice commander, district commander, division commander, and in 1981 was elected as department commander,” Toppin said. “I have served on and as chair of several different department committees and commissions.”
Toppin has served on American Legion committees or commissions at the national level since 1982.
“I was honored to be selected to be chairman of the National Security Commission four years ago,” he said.
Edenton Post 40 is the sponsoring organization for the Chowan County Regional Fair, for which Toppin has volunteered for more than 50 years and served as president since 1992.
“I started parking cars and have enjoyed every minute of working and promoting the, so I’m told, largest community service program in northeastern North Carolina,” Toppin said. “I have worked with many fantastic volunteers over the 50 plus years.”
Toppin's long service to the fair has been recognized as well. Edenton town officials honored him on Sept. 27, 2021, with a town proclamation declaring the day “E.C. Toppin Day.”
Toppin said the Chowan County Fair is an opportunity to educate people about agriculture and provide a fun opportunity for families.
“I have seen five generations pass through the gates of the fair,” Toppin said. “That’s what I love about The American Legion, what it has to offer and what it does for the veterans, youth and the community as a whole.”
He also emphasized that the American Legion is a family organization that provides many opportunities for all veterans.
“There is Unit 40, the spouses and female family members of the American Legion member or deceased veteran; Squadron 40, the sons and grandsons of the Legion member or deceased veteran. The list of programs available is numerous,” Toppin said.
Toppin encouraged all veterans to consider joining the Legion, which has lost 700,000 members nationally over the last decade.
“I encourage all veterans to consider becoming an American Legion member,” he said. “We exist to help those veterans in need.”
He said the Legion's leadership regularly advocate on behalf of veterans in both state capitals and the nation's capital.
“Numbers make a difference,” Toppin said. “The more members, the louder the voice.”
To find out more about American Legion Post 40, contact the Post at (252) 482-4057, email info@post40edenton.com, or visit at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.