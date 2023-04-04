EC Toppin

E.C. Toppin (left) receives a Certificate of Continuous Membership for his 50 years of membership in American Legion Post 40 in Edenton. Toppin joined the Legion after his father, Legion Post 40's commander at the time, called and told him he had paid his membership dues and wanted him to attend a post meeting. 

 Submitted photo

EDENTON — Longtime Edenton legionnaire E.C. Toppin was recently recognized for 50 years of service to the American Legion.

The recognition — a Certificate of Continuous Membership — was presented to Toppin by American Legion Post 50 Commander Maureen Sobulefsky. The certificate was signed by both Sobulefsky and National American Legion Commander Vincent J. Troiola, Adjutant Daniel S. Wheeler.

