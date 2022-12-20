All across Edenton, residents have taken to dressing up trees in the spirit of “joy” this holiday season.
The trees, mostly all crooked and dead from autumn leaf loss, have been given new life in the midst of the darkest month of the year, in the form of beautiful light displays that can be seen up and down various streets.
From Emperor Landing Road and Old Fish Hatchery to Jackson Street and as far away as Cape Colony, the trees of all shapes, sizes and colors can be seen lighting up the town every night in December.
The original tree, at the corner of East Water and Court streets, is a familiar friend to Anne and Hood Ellis, the property owners.
Hood Ellis said he believes the wild cherry tree in the front yard was lit as far back as the early 1990s.
“When the tree and I were younger, I climbed and it embraced me in its branches as we wrapped it with small white lights,” Ellis said. “A pretty sight on the Edenton waterfront.”
As the passage of time took its course, Ellis and the tree both grew older. Eventually, the family graduated to a large step ladder to decorate it.
“My son-in-law even rented a bil-jax lift from Chris and Mary Elliott,” Ellis added.
In 2013, Anne decided that the tree needed a new look and suggested that the family make large Christmas balls from chicken wire that were wrapped in colored lights and hung from white light strands across different locations on the tree.
“The idea came from a neighborhood in Greensboro where Anne grew up,” her husband said. “We didn't consult with the tree, but the tree seemed to like the idea once we hung 10-12 large Christmas balls on various limbs.”
Ellis said that while the cherry tree is not particularly pretty and that it has taken its fair share of suffering over the years, it may be one of, if not the happiest tree in Edenton.
“There is not a happier tree in Edenton during the Christmas season,” Ellis said. “Yet another reminder of Jesus Christ: ‘the true light which, coming into the world, enlightens every man – John 3:9.’”
In recent times, other folks from across town have been inspired to follow suit, with many sharing their designs on Facebook to the joy and glee of others. It became a true community project that has left Edenton shimmering in gorgeous colors of festive cheer.
A most recent list of tree locations includes the following streets:
Court Street;
South Granville Street;
North Granville Street;
West Gale Street on both sides of Granville;
West Church Street;
West King Street;
East King Street;
Blount Street;
West Eden Street;
Pembroke Circle;
Moseley Street;
West Queen Street (both in town and past the fairgrounds);