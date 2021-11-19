HERTFORD — Trinity Bells, part of the music ministry of Hertford’s Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, is seeking new members for 2022.
The Trinity Bells are an ecumenical group of musicians from the area who share their special talent with community organizations and local churches. Unlike a church choir, the Trinity Bells do not play at every church service. Instead, performances are scheduled during the holiday season at various locations around the area.
The Trinity Bells hope to resume their performances in 2022. But to do so, the group needs more members. Currently, there are seven bell ringers and a director. The group is hoping to add about six more male and female ringers.
Membership has two requirements: an ability to read music and a willingness to become part of a fun, dedicated team. For those interested, an orientation session will be held to demonstrate how the bells are played. After that, classes will be held to teach potential bell ringers the basics. All necessary equipment is provided and exact dates and times for the classes will be determined.
The Trinity Bells practice on Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. To learn more about joining the bell ringing ministry, call 252-377-7898.