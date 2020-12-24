Christmas means many things to various people: the birth of Christ, a season of lightness and cheer, and the spirit of selfless giving. The community spirit of Giving shined very bright this year in Chowan, Perquimans and Pasquotank counties.
Donations for Toys for Tots in our region suffered due to Covid-19. Pastor Rodney Coles, Coordinator for the Toys for Tots Northeastern North Carolina region in Greenville, collects the majority of toys that are distributed to Northeast North Carolina. However, this year no collection boxes were put out and WITN did not hold its annual Toys for Tots toy drive, despite having more applications this year than ever before.
Local volunteers went with four pick-ups and a trailer to pick up toys for the increased need this year, and they were surprised at the number and quality of toys provided that did not even half-fill the trailer.
There were only three organizations in the Albemarle Region participating this year in Toys for Tots distribution: Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership serving both counties, Hertford Town Councilman, Frank Norman worked with the Housing Authority serving Perquimans County, and the Matthew 25:35 Ministry serving Gates, Bertie, Pasquotank, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Washington, and Perquimans families.
Despite the lack of toys provided through the Toys for Tots organization this year, this rural community came through big time for the children: Governor’s Pub held a golf tournament to raise money, as well as collected toys; Edenton Baptist Church and Forestville Ruritan Club raised money and gathered toy donations. Toy donations were made by Time Financing Service, Vaughan’s Jewelry, and The Links at Mulberry Hill. Numerous individuals sent cash donations in to be used to purchase toys, and McDonald’s of Edenton donated Happy Meal Toys for Stocking Stuffers, and coupons for large orders of fries for each of the Chowan County children.
Toys were also collected through the “Stuff a Patrol Car” toy drives at Hertford and Edenton’s drive-through Christmas Parades. A really nice retired Marine from Weeksville, Chris Harty, and his wife, Monica, brought in tons more toys that had been collected in Pasquotank County, and Johnnie Hughes showed up with toy donations that his children bought with the $600 they raised by selling hot cocoa for three Saturdays in a row.
Smart Start had so many donations of toys and toys purchased from the cash donations, that the 153 families that had put in applications for their 331 children were able to get three quality toys and three stocking stuffers for each child.
After toys were distributed to Smart Start families on the 16th and 17th, the leftover toys were split up, bagged or boxed, and given to the two other Toys for Tots partner agencies working with families.
A shout out of thanks to the many volunteers who gave of their time and helped Smart Start staff in the pick-up, sorting, and distribution of toys this year: The Perquimans and Chowan County Sheriff’s Departments for supplying a vehicle and deputy at the Christmas Parades; Brianna Hall for helping to collect toys at the Hertford Parade; The Diamond Family - Richard, Carson, Peyton, and Melanie, for helping collect toys at the Edenton Parade; Chowan County Chief Deputy John McArthur for securing a trailer and moving it for us multiple times, and his father, Chowan County Clerk of Court, Mike McArthur, for helping with the trailer as well; Waff Contacting for the use of their trailer which made the transport of toys to the delivery sites so convenient for weary elves; Edenton Lions Club member, Myron Broadwell, and his friend, for driving their pick-up trucks to Greenville, and the Chowan County Sheriff’s Department for hauling the trailer; American Legion Post 40 and Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Center for the use of their large facilities to distribute the toys in order to enforce social-distancing regulations; Edenton Baptist Church members, Debbie Swicegood and Joan Privott, for helping with the sorting of toys in Edenton; Alexandria Diamond of Vidant Health for helping to set-up and break down in Perquimans; Albemarle Hopeline for providing information to families during distribution (and helping with breakdown); and to Smart Start family members, Brianna Hall, Grant Nixon, and Keith Nixon for hauling, sorting, and packing up each day of distribution. And lastly, to the Smart Start staff elves who worked tirelessly to pull off a successful Toys for Tots program to provide joy for our most precious reason for the season – our children.
Thank you to a community who has made me believe in the Spirit of Christmas again! Truly the Spirit of Giving and the love for our children, makes this the most Wonderful Time of the Year!