A Tyner native's passion for customized vehicles was recently recognized on autoevolution.com, a website and YouTube channel that focuses on the latest automotive news.
Vance "Shocka" Wright graduated from John A. Holmes High School in 2001. After a stint in the US Army, he was medically retired. He now lives near Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Wright said he bought the Dodge Charger Scat Pack in 2017. He also started a car club, MOPAR SAVAGE car club, in Kentucky.
"I wanted a family oriented group similar to what I had in the Army, so I started my own car club here in Kentucky," he said. "We primarily link up, have a good time and travel together to car shows. Recently I started the club in Raleigh, North Carolina ,and I have Ashley Chislom as the president."
Wright said he has always had a love of cars because of his grandfather, brother and cousins.
You can find more about Wright's passion for cars on Instagram and YouTube under the username Shocka252 .
"I use '252' to pay homage to my hometown of Tyner/Edenton," he said.