Travelers headed down Broad or Oakum streets Friday morning probably saw groups of volunteers making the most of their time at the Boy Scout Hut and Boys & Girls Club – that was all thanks to the Albemarle Area United Way’s (AAUW) annual Day of Caring.

Celebrated each year, AAUW partners with local agencies to send volunteers out into the community to perform various tasks ranging from maintenance and landscaping to assisting at the regional food bank.