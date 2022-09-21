Volunteers from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and the U.S. Coast Guard are seen painting the windows of the Boy Scout Hut on North Broad Street last Friday. The volunteer effort was part of Albemarle Area United Way’s annual Day of Caring — partnering with regional agencies to recruit volunteers for community service.
Travelers headed down Broad or Oakum streets Friday morning probably saw groups of volunteers making the most of their time at the Boy Scout Hut and Boys & Girls Club – that was all thanks to the Albemarle Area United Way’s (AAUW) annual Day of Caring.
Celebrated each year, AAUW partners with local agencies to send volunteers out into the community to perform various tasks ranging from maintenance and landscaping to assisting at the regional food bank.
This year, volunteers were dispatched to Edenton to perform maintenance and cleaning to the Boy Scout Hut, as well as exterior maintenance to the Boys & Girls Club property.
Over at the hut, six employees and nurses from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, along with a coast guardsman from the U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City, could be seen painting windows and mulching the exterior.
Just inside, Christy Cooper could be found coordinating the efforts.
Cooper, an executive from the Tidewater Council of Boy Scouts of America, said that United Way had partnered with both Sentara and the U.S. Coast Guard to make change happen in Edenton.
Ensuring the longevity of the historic Scout Hut continued seemed to be clear on Cooper’s mind.
“We’re doing as much as we can do,” Cooper said. “Painting, shrubbing, mulching, you name it. United Way selects projects and these volunteers help make it happen.”
Blowing leaves and debris from the sidewalk outside the hut was Mike McArthur, Chowan County Clerk of Court.
“This is really great,” McArthur said of the efforts. “It’s wonderful to see this happening.”
McArthur’s son, John, who leads the Cub Scouts as Scoutmaster, offered his thanks to the United Way for their work at the hut.
“My thanks and appreciation goes to the United Way and their efforts to improve the face of the scout cabin by providing paint and manpower,” John McArthur said. “Thank you for beautifying it and bringing it up to par.”
At the Boys & Girls Club on Oakum Street, a volunteer could be seen uprooting weeds and infestations around the front signage of the building, in an effort to keep the property clean.
When describing the mobilization of volunteers on Friday, AAUW Executive Director Bill Blake only had one word to say: “Wow!”
Blake said that 155 people registered to volunteer at 14 different non-profit agencies in the United Way’s local service area.
“That’s a new record,” Blake noted. “I’m thrilled to see the generosity of this community mobilized in such a tangible way, helping the agencies who help our neighbors on a daily basis. Thank you to these awesome volunteers who gave their valuable time.”
Blake also pointed out that students from the Northeast Academy for Aerospace & Advanced Technologies (NEAAAT) also participated for the first time this year.
“Volunteers come in all shapes, sizes and ages,” Blake said. “In fact, we had NEAAAT students participate for the first time this year. To see these young people learning the importance of giving back truly warms my heart!”
About United Way
The Albemarle Area United Way is a non-profit organization that improves residents’ lives in the rural counties of northeastern North Carolina through a coordinated response that includes fundraising, certifying agencies, supporting programs, assessing needs and serving as an information and referral service.
AAUW’s service area includes Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. The organization’s main office is located in Elizabeth City.