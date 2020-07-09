I took a few days off during the 4th of July weekend. I just want to thank my coworkers for continuing to be super awesome. They have really stepped up in extraordinary times. We have a ton of digital content on our YouTube page. We have a brand new Instagram page and we continue to try out new ways to reach our community. I’m still tempted to do Shakespeare, but maybe we’ll do the hits of Shakespeare using parts of the library building as sets. What’s been really cool is that we are seeing a lot of foot traffic in the building to use our services and check out our books. Our Wi-fi usage is up and we have been printing a number of important documents for people. So all in all library services are up and running the best and safest way possible.
Our next virtual program will be held on July 14. We will be hosting Rhana Paris from the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island. The topic will be Unloved Animals. I’m curious what these unloved animals may be? Snakes? Frogs? Mosquitoes? Because mosquitoes deserved to be unloved. This program will be held at the traditional time of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Here’s how to participate:
- Send your email ONCE to bgoodwin@pettigrewlibraries.org the Monday before the first participating program, Include the first name and age of each participant.
- Check your email after 5:00 p.m. on Mondays for a link that will be sent to you to join the program on Tuesday.
- Watch the Tuesday on-line program at 10:30 am
- Come to the library to pick up a FREE kit AFTER each program for participants.
- Keep log on back of books read for PRIZES.
Books on CD
Daddy’s Girls – Danielle Steel
Long Range – CJ Box
Masked Prey – John Sandford
Revenge – James Patterson
Walk the Wire – David Baldacci
The Wedding Dress – Danielle Steel
Large Print
The Jerusalem Assassin – Joel Rosenberg