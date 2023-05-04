EDENTON — Children at White Oak and D.F. Walker Elementary Schools got a chance last week to learn about some of Chowan County’s most interesting careers by asking questions, touching equipment, and sitting inside the vehicles that workers use in their jobs.

Tuesday, April 25, was “Vehicle Day” at White Oak Elementary School. Employees from local businesses, police, fire departments, and the Coast Guard took over the school’s parking lot, filling it with police cars, ambulances, earth-moving equipment, recreational boats, a power line repair truck, a Coast Guard rescue watercraft and even an 18-wheeler from a cotton gin with bales of raw cotton inside.