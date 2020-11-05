VFD receives grant

Center Hill Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department receives a $20,000 grant. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey poses with department chief L.W. Nixon at the station in Tyner.

 Submitted photo

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey paid a visit to area fire stations during a recent trip to listen to firefighters’ concerns and discuss the need to improve volunteer recruitment and retention.

During that visit, Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal, presented a ceremonial grant check for $20,217.30 to the Crossroads Center Hill Volunteer Fire Department. The grants are part of $8.5 million given to more than 500 volunteer fire departments statewide.

The Belvidere-Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department, which often works in northern Chowan County, received a grant for $30,000.

